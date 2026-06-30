Uttar Pradesh: Greater Noida Court Sentences 9 To Life Imprisonment In Girdharpur Double Murder Case | Representational Image

Greater Noida, June 30: A court in Greater Noida on Tuesday sentenced nine people, including five brothers, to life imprisonment in the sensational Girdharpur double murder case, bringing an end to a trial stemming from a violent village panchayat over a land dispute in 2021.

The case dates back to February 8, 2021, when a panchayat was convened in Girdharpur village under the Badalpur police station limits to resolve a dispute over a plot of land.

According to the prosecution, the meeting turned violent after an argument escalated, with the accused allegedly opening indiscriminate fire. Cousins Suresh alias Salek and Amit were killed on the spot, while their uncle Prem Singh sustained serious injuries.

Five Brothers Among Convicts

The convicted include five brothers—Devendra Chandela, Ravindra Chandela, Jitendra Chandela, Satendra Chandela and Dharmendra Chandela—along with Bhopal, Mahipal, Amarjeet Bansal and another accused. All were held guilty for their role in the killings and awarded life imprisonment by the sessions court.

Witness Killed Later

The case had drawn widespread attention after key eyewitness Prem Singh was shot dead later in December 2021. His family alleged that police security provided to him after the double murder had been withdrawn despite repeated threats.

The witness’s killing intensified fears among the victim’s family, with some members reportedly forced to leave the village due to intimidation.

Probe And Action

Investigators had earlier recovered firearms allegedly used in the crime and invoked the Gangsters Act against the principal accused. Authorities also attached property worth around Rs 4 crore belonging to the main accused during the investigation.