Uttar Pradesh: 7 Convicted In Azamgarh Double Murder Case Linked To Election Rivalry, Get Life Imprisonment

An Azamgarh court sentenced seven convicts to life imprisonment in a politically linked double murder case in Uttar Pradesh | Representational Image

Azamgarh, May 6: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district has sentenced seven people to life imprisonment in a double murder case linked to political rivalry during local elections.

The verdict came after the court found all the accused guilty of murdering two individuals amid escalating tensions connected to village-level electoral disputes.

According to prosecution officials, the incident had created panic in the area after the victims were allegedly attacked and killed over long-standing rivalry during the election period. Police registered a case soon after the murders and carried out an extensive investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Prosecution relied on witness and forensic evidence

During the trial, the prosecution presented witness testimonies, forensic evidence, and other supporting documents before the court. After hearing both sides, the court convicted all seven accused and awarded life imprisonment along with financial penalties.

Family members of the victims welcomed the judgment and said the decision restored their faith in the justice system. Police officials stated that the ruling sends a strong message against political violence and criminal activities linked to election disputes.

The case had remained under close watch in the region due to its political angle and the brutality of the killings.

Father and son sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Fatehpur | A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has sentenced a father and son to life imprisonment for murdering a youth after a violent dispute. The court found both accused guilty based on witness statements, investigation reports, and evidence presented during the trial.

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Along with life imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine on the convicts. Police said the case was thoroughly investigated after the incident triggered tension in the area. Family members of the deceased welcomed the verdict and called it justice after a long wait.

Officials said the judgment sends a strong message against serious crimes and violence.