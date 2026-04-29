Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar Court Awards Death Penalty To 4 In Brutal 2019 Murder Case

Muzaffarnagar court sentences four convicts to death in 2019 murder case | Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar, April 28: In a significant verdict, a fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced a woman and her three sons to death in connection with a 2019 murder case, terming it a “rarest of rare” crime.

Court convicts four accused

The judgment was delivered by Additional District Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who found the four accused guilty under Section 302 of the IPC. The court ordered that they be “hanged till death,” while also imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on each convict, to be paid as compensation to the victim’s family.

Murder linked to financial dispute

According to prosecution details, the victim was brutally killed over a financial dispute after he demanded repayment of money he had lent to the accused. He was allegedly attacked with bricks and sticks, leading to his death.

Court terms crime exceptionally brutal

The court observed that the nature of the crime was exceptionally brutal and warranted the harshest punishment. However, as per legal procedure, the death sentence will require confirmation from the Allahabad High Court before it can be carried out.

Rare verdicts reserved for extreme crimes

Legal experts noted that such verdicts are rare and reserved for cases where the crime shocks the collective conscience of society. The ruling highlights the judiciary’s strict stance on heinous crimes and reinforces the importance of justice for victims.

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Case draws widespread attention

The case has drawn widespread attention across the region, with many viewing the verdict as a strong message against violent crimes driven by greed and personal disputes.