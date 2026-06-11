Uttar Pradesh: Grand Showcase Of Public Welfare Schemes In Varanasi To Mark 12 Years Of Central Govt; CM Yogi Adityanath To Arrive Friday Evening

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in public welfare programmes and development-focused events in Varanasi to mark 12 years of the Central Government | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi, June 11: To commemorate the glorious completion of 12 years of the Central Government, the Yogi Government is organizing a special programme in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to showcase public welfare schemes and development initiatives among the people. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Varanasi on the evening of Friday, June 12, for a two-day visit to participate in the event.

Since Prime Minister Modi assumed office at the Centre in 2014 and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the pace of development in the state has accelerated significantly.

Transformative Welfare Schemes And Public-Oriented Development

Public-oriented development projects and transformative welfare schemes have provided a new direction to the lives of beneficiaries.

On Friday evening, an exhibition and public welfare camp will be organized by various departments at Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, Chaukaghat.

During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute approval letters and certificates to beneficiaries of various government schemes. He is also expected to offer prayers at the Kal Bhairav Temple and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Chief Minister To Attend National Convention At BHU

On Saturday, the Chief Minister will participate as the Chief Guest in the 7th National Convention of Vijnana Bharati being held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Organized jointly by BHU and the Vedic Science Centre, the two-day national convention will witness the participation of nearly 1,200 delegates from India and abroad.

Members of Vijnana Bharati, scientists, researchers, academicians, policymakers, industry representatives, and experts from various fields will take part in the event.

Exhibition Stalls And Special Initiatives

Various departmental stalls are being set up at Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul to disseminate information about government welfare schemes. These will include stalls from the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Tourism, Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Backward Class Welfare, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Labour, Handloom, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Panchayati Raj, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Skill Development Mission, Employment Services, and NEDA, among others.

In addition, under the 'One District One Cuisine' initiative, Banaras’ famous lassi, Tiranga Barfi, Launglata, and paan will be showcased. Under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme, wooden toys and Pink Meenakari products will also be displayed.

Health And Emergency Services For Beneficiaries

The Health Department will deploy a special team for breast cancer screening with a focus on women's health. Under the Divyang Medical Board, specialist services in orthopaedics, surgery, and ENT will be available. A team of expert ophthalmologists will also be present for eye examinations and consultations.

Also Watch:

Furthermore, ambulance services have been arranged to provide emergency medical assistance. Ayushman Mitras will be available to provide information and support related to the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and assist eligible beneficiaries. Teams of doctors and pharmacists will also conduct general health check-ups and screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/