'Modi Govt's Glorious 12 Years': Yogi Govt To Celebrate Achievements Of Trust, Development And Public Welfare Across Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi Adityanath will lead celebrations in Lucknow and Varanasi to mark 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government | ANI

Lucknow, June 11: A grand celebration will be held on Friday to mark the completion of 12 years of the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Yogi Government will commemorate the glorious achievements of trust, development and public welfare across Uttar Pradesh with great enthusiasm.

The Chief Minister will attend the grand events as the chief guest in Lucknow in the morning and in Varanasi in the evening. Leaders and ministers from NDA alliance partners, including Apna Dal (S), SBSP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, will also be present at the programme to be held at Lok Bhavan.

CM Yogi To Interact With Media And Inaugurate Exhibition

To mark 12 years of uninterrupted service to 140 crore Indians by Prime Minister Modi, dedicated to the principles of good governance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will interact with the media at Lok Bhavan.

He will provide detailed information on public welfare initiatives, infrastructure development and the respect accorded to India's faith and cultural heritage under the Modi Government.

An exhibition showcasing the country's development journey during the last 12 years will also be organized, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Leaders And Ministers To Attend

Along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP's State President and Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, will be present at the grand event.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state government ministers, and leaders of alliance partners, including Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar and Anil Kumar, will also attend.

CM Yogi To Flag Off Electric Buses

Before the main programme at Lok Bhavan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off electric buses from his official residence on Friday. Through video conferencing, he will launch the first phase of 45 electric buses out of a total fleet of 110 buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in Noida.

He will also inaugurate the Noida Electric Bus Depot. Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh will be present on the occasion.

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Evening Programme In Varanasi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Varanasi, the city of Baba Vishwanath and the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday evening.

He will participate in a programme at Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, Chaukaghat. During the event, the Chief Minister will honour beneficiaries of various government schemes, including those of the Urban Livelihood Mission and the Industries Department. Stalls representing several departments, including the One District One Cuisine initiative, will also be set up at the venue.

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