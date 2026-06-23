Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana Supports Over 1.03 Lakh Orphaned And Vulnerable Children

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 22: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to work with sensitivity and commitment for the upliftment of vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society.

The Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General), operated by the Department of Women Welfare, has emerged as a ray of hope for children who have lost either one or both parents.

In addition, children rescued and rehabilitated from circumstances such as child labour, begging and prostitution are also being provided with a better life in a family-based environment through this scheme.

Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, eligible children are being provided financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month until they attain the age of 18 years.

Furthermore, young men and women who have lost either one or both parents are provided Rs 2,500 per month between the ages of 18 and 23 to complete their undergraduate degree or diploma education. This initiative of the Yogi government is helping secure children's education and future.

Over One Lakh Children Benefiting

At present, a total of 103,611 children across the state are benefiting from the scheme. For economically weaker families, this assistance serves as a significant source of support.

The objective of the scheme is not merely to provide financial aid but also to empower children to lead self-reliant and dignified lives.

The Yogi government is giving special priority to child protection and rehabilitation. Efforts are being made to rehabilitate children rescued from child labour and begging in family-based environments and integrate them into the mainstream. This is boosting their self-confidence and ensuring their social development.

Focus On Education And Rehabilitation

The regular financial assistance provided under the scheme ensures that children's education is not disrupted. Many students are pursuing higher education and moving forward to realise their dreams.

The government's objective is to ensure that no child is deprived of education due to financial constraints. The Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana is proving to be a protective shield for children belonging to vulnerable sections of society, bringing positive changes to their lives.

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Director Emphasises Wider Coverage

All District Probation Officers across the state have been directed to identify all eligible children covered under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana on a priority basis and ensure that they receive the benefits of the scheme. For this purpose, extensive surveys, verification exercises and public awareness activities should be conducted at the district level. Officers have also been instructed to ensure that no eligible child is deprived of the scheme's benefits. - C. Indumati, Director, Department of Women Welfare