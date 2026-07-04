Uttar Pradesh Govt's Free IAS-PCS Awasiya Coaching Scheme: 10,175 Candidates To Appear For Entrance Exam On July 5

Candidates will appear for the entrance examination of the Uttar Pradesh government's free IAS-PCS Awasiya Coaching Scheme on July 5 | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, July 4, 2026: The free IAS-PCS Awasiya Coaching Scheme being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emerged as a major relief for poor and meritorious youth belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in Uttar Pradesh. Under this scheme of the Social Welfare Department, students from economically weaker sections will receive completely free coaching for high-level competitive examinations.

The entrance examination will be conducted on July 5, 2026, in all divisions of the state. A total of 10,175 candidates will appear for the examination. After the examination, selected candidates will be admitted to various residential coaching centres across the state through the counselling process. Regular classes will commence from August 1, 2026, and the academic session will continue until May 31, 2027.

Free Residential Coaching

A total of 865 selected candidates will receive free residential coaching for competitive examinations at seven residential coaching centres across the state. Of these, 25 per cent of the seats have been reserved for candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Examination through lateral entry.

Selected candidates will be provided free accommodation, food, books, study material and guidance from experienced faculty. The government's objective is to ensure that talented students do not have to compromise on their dreams because of financial constraints.

Support For Disadvantaged Youth

This scheme is not merely a coaching programme but a major initiative to bring youth from socially weaker sections into the mainstream. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's objective is that financial hardship should not become an obstacle to the future of any talented student.

With this objective, the government is providing free residential coaching to poor and meritorious youth so that they can achieve success in prestigious examinations such as UPSC and UPPSC.

At present, preparing for IAS and PCS examinations at private coaching institutes costs lakhs of rupees, making it difficult for poor families. In such a situation, this scheme of the Yogi government has emerged as a new source of hope for youth belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories.

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With access to quality education and proper guidance, youth from disadvantaged sections will establish their strong presence in administrative services and play an important role in bringing positive change to society. — Sanjeev Singh, Director, Social Welfare Department