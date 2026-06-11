UPSC Aspirants In Maharashtra Can Apply For Free Civil Services Coaching Through CET 2026; Applications Open Till June 30

Students in Maharashtra aspiring to join the civil services will soon have an opportunity to secure free coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil has announced that the State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC), Mumbai, will conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026-27 for admission to civil services preliminary examination training programmes across the state.

The initiative aims to identify talented candidates and provide them with structured guidance and training for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, one of the country's most competitive recruitment tests.

Free upsc coaching for selected candidates

According to Minister Patil, students selected through the entrance test will receive full-time coaching free of cost at government-supported training centres in Maharashtra.

The training programme will be conducted through SIAC Mumbai and a network of Indian Administrative Services Pre-Training Centres located in Nashik, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur.

In addition, selected candidates will also be able to undergo training at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Competitive Examination Guidance Centre in Pune, operated by YASHADA, and the Savitribai Phule Academy in Pune, which is run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The move is expected to help deserving students access quality guidance for civil services preparation without the financial burden often associated with coaching programmes.

Admission schedule announced

The Higher Education Department has also released the schedule for the admission process.

Candidates can begin submitting online applications from June 1, 2026. The registration window will remain open until June 30, 2026, while the last date for payment of the examination fee has been fixed as July 2, 2026.

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted in offline mode on August 2, 2026.

Important dates

Online application begins: June 1, 2026

Last date to submit application: June 30, 2026

Last date for fee payment: July 2, 2026

CET examination date: August 2, 2026

Selection through test and interview

Admission to the training programme will be based on a two-stage selection process. Candidates will first be evaluated through the written Common Entrance Test. Those who qualify will then be called for an interview.

The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both stages.

Officials said that after the declaration of results, successful candidates will be given the option to select their preferred training centre through an online portal, allowing them to choose a location that best suits their needs.

Supporting future civil servants

The state's civil services training programme has helped many aspirants prepare for examinations conducted by the UPSC over the years. Through institutions such as SIAC and YASHADA, students receive academic guidance, mentoring, test preparation support, and access to experienced faculty members.

Officials have advised interested candidates to keep an eye on the official notifications and complete the application process within the prescribed timeline to avoid last-minute difficulties.