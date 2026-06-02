Uttar Pradesh Govt To Launch Statewide Theatre Campaign On India's Heroes; ‘Anandamath’ And ‘Maharaja Suheldev’ To Lead Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, June 1: To connect the younger generation with national consciousness, history, and literature, the Yogi government is set to launch a major cultural initiative. The Bharatendu Natya Academy has prepared a plan for grand theatrical productions based on the lives of freedom fighters of Akhand Bharat, historical heroes, and the works of eminent literary figures. Under this initiative, plays will be staged at schools, universities, historical sites, museums, and cultural centres across all districts of the state.

Flagship productions to focus on historical and literary icons

Under this plan, ‘Anandamath’ and ‘Maharaja Suheldev’ will be developed as the flagship productions. In addition, theatrical performances based on freedom struggle heroes and great figures of Indian history, including ‘Bijli Pasi’, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, ‘Kakori Train Action’, ‘1857 Ki Kranti’, and ‘Shivaji Maharaj’, will be staged.

Likewise, productions based on literature and themes of national consciousness, including ‘Rashmirathi’, ‘Agyeya’, ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee’, ‘Munshi Premchand Krit Bade Bhai Sahab’, ‘Jaishankar Prasad’, ‘Suryakant Tripathi Nirala’, ‘Bharatendu Harishchandra’, and ‘Veer Savarkar’, will also be prepared. The duration of each play will be approximately one hour and fifty minutes to two hours.

Phased implementation to begin in June

A phased action plan will be implemented from June 2026 for the preparation of these productions. In the first phase, historical sources and literary works will be collected, consultations with experts will be conducted, and research documents will be prepared.

Thereafter, experienced playwrights will undertake script writing and develop dialogues, songs, and scene structures. During the second fortnight of June, artists will be selected and provided specialised training in acting, recitation, physical expression, emotive performance, music, and dance so that the characters can be presented more effectively on stage.

Rehearsals are proposed to be conducted from June 25 to July 25, during which artists will undergo six to eight hours of practice daily. Simultaneously, stage design, lighting arrangements, sound coordination, costumes, and technical preparations will be finalised.

The first grand staging of these plays is proposed to be held in Lucknow on August 2, with the presence of distinguished guests, media coverage, and documentation of audience feedback. Thereafter, regular performances will be organised in schools and universities from August to November 2026, and at historical and cultural sites from December 2026 to February 2027.

Selection of productions from across the country

Along with the productions prepared by the Bharatendu Natya Academy itself, outstanding theatrical productions from Uttar Pradesh and other states of the country will also be invited. For this purpose, advertisements will be issued through national and state-level newspapers as well as online platforms. The last date for applications has been fixed as June 20, 2026.

The selection process will be completed in two stages. In the first stage, submitted scripts will be evaluated, while in the second stage, the quality, presentation capability, and impact of recorded or live performances will be assessed. Finally, 15 to 20 of the best plays will be selected.

Minister highlights cultural and educational impact

On this, Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, "Through this initiative, direct cultural outreach can be established among 5 to 10 lakh youth across the state. These performances, to be held in schools, universities, museums, tourism buildings, auditoriums, martyr memorials, and major cities, will provide new energy to patriotism, historical pride, and cultural unity."

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At the same time, artists of the state will receive larger platforms and Indian theatre will also gain a new direction. This initiative is an important step towards further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity at the national level.