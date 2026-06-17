Uttar Pradesh Govt To Launch ‘Poison-Free Food’ Campaign Through Gaushalas Under Farm-To-Consumer Model

Gaushalas in Uttar Pradesh will serve as distribution hubs for naturally grown food and Panchgavya-based products under a new government initiative | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 17: A mega campaign for “poison-free food” will be launched in the state. On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Go-seva Aayog has prepared a detailed action plan under which pure and poison-free food produced directly from farms will be delivered to people’s plates.

The main focus of this campaign will be the gaushalas of Uttar Pradesh, which will now be developed not only as centres for cow protection but also as major supply centres for pure food products.

In the first phase, families living within a five-kilometre radius of selected gaushalas will be connected to this campaign. These families will receive grains, fresh vegetables, fruits and Panchgavya-based products produced through natural farming.

The Go-seva Aayog has prepared a “Farm to Consumer” model for this purpose. This will ensure that consumers get products at fair prices while farmers receive better value for their produce.

Gaushalas to become hubs for organic food distribution

Chairman of the UP Go-seva Aayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal is to protect citizens from diseases and provide them with ‘poison-free food.’ The initiative will begin with families living around selected gaushalas. This model will transform gaushalas into new centres of rural prosperity and public health.”

The initiative aims to position gaushalas as key nodes in a sustainable supply chain, linking natural farming with consumer demand while promoting healthier food choices.

Farm-to-consumer model to ensure fair returns

Under the campaign, vegetables, fruits and grains produced with the support of gaushalas and through 100 per cent organic methods will be delivered directly to households.

In the initial phase, areas within a five-kilometre radius of gaushalas will be covered. Along with grains and vegetables, medicinal products, Panchgavya ghee and pure milk will also be included in the supply chain.

The model is expected to provide a stable market for local farmers producing chemical-free products, with gaushalas serving as collection and distribution centres.

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Employment opportunities for rural youth

Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta said, “Local youth will be connected on a large scale with processing, packaging and marketing activities required to run the entire ‘poison-free food’ cycle, creating substantial employment opportunities in rural areas. This initiative is set to become a unique example of ‘health and prosperity’ for the country.”

The campaign is also expected to strengthen rural livelihoods by linking cow protection, natural farming, food processing and indigenous energy initiatives under a common development framework.