Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop One Cow-Based Industry In Every District Under 'One District-One Innovation' Model

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, June 16: In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a major initiative is being undertaken in Uttar Pradesh to link cow protection with the rural economy and employment generation. The Uttar Pradesh Cow Service Commission has completed a state-wide assessment of the capacities of gaushalas (cow shelters). Based on this assessment, preparations are now underway to develop one major cow-based industry in every district according to local resources and requirements. This initiative will be implemented under the 'One District-One Innovation' model.

The objective of the scheme is not only to limit gaushalas to the protection of destitute cattle but also to develop them as centres of production, employment, natural farming and rural entrepreneurship. For this purpose, a detailed assessment has been conducted of the land available in gaushalas across the state, cattle population, water resources, Panchgavya units and the potential of local markets.

One Major Cow-Based Industry Planned In Every District

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Service Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said that after inspections and studies, separate innovation models are being prepared for each district. In some districts, biogas production will be promoted, while in others, priority will be given to eco-paint manufacturing, organic manure, vermicompost, cow dung-based products and Panchgavya products. This will encourage the development of small industrial units at the local level and create employment opportunities for rural youth within their own districts.

Focus On Rural Employment And Entrepreneurship

Under the district-specific innovation model, a strategy has been prepared to convert available resources into income and employment opportunities. As part of the scheme, women self-help groups and youth will be provided training and connected with production, processing and marketing activities.

If successful, this model will make gaushalas self-reliant, provide new momentum to natural farming and generate large-scale employment opportunities in rural areas. At the same time, each district will develop its own distinct cow-based identity, which will provide new strength to the local economy.