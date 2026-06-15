UP To Set Up Panchgavya Clusters Across 7,500 Cowsheds; 3 Lakh Youth Likely To Get Employment Opportunities

Uttar Pradesh plans Panchgavya-based production clusters at cowsheds to generate rural employment and promote cow-based industries | File Photo

Lucknow, June 15: Linking cow protection with employment and the rural economy, the Yogi Government is preparing a major model in Uttar Pradesh. Panchgavya Clusters will be developed in villages through more than 7,500 cowsheds across the state, where teams of 40 youth each will take responsibility for production and entrepreneurship.

Through this initiative, nearly 3 lakh youth in the state are expected to get opportunities for self-employment and income generation. Women's Self Help Groups, farmers and rural youth will be given priority under this scheme.

Panchgavya-Based Rural Economy Model

The objective of the Yogi Government is not to limit cowsheds only to animal protection centres, but to transform them into centres of production and employment.

In the Panchgavya Clusters to be established in villages, organic pesticides, bio-fertilisers, medicines, incense sticks, soap, paint and other daily-use products will be prepared using milk, curd, ghee, cow urine and cow dung obtained from indigenous cows. A marketing system for these products will also be developed at the cluster level.

Employment And Cluster Structure

The state's 7,500 cowsheds will be linked with the clusters, and each cluster will have a team of 40 youth. This team will oversee production as well as monitor various activities.

Women associated with Women's Self Help Groups will have active participation in this initiative. The team will manage the entire system from production to marketing at the local level.

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Cow Commission Statement

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Service Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said, "The Panchgavya Clusters will not only provide new strength to the rural economy but will also give an organised structure to cow-based industries. This will promote natural farming and reduce the input cost for farmers. At the same time, it will create new employment opportunities in villages."

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