Uttar Pradesh Govt To Develop 100 ‘Model Ponds’ In Every District Under ‘Mera Talab Meri Zimmedari’ Campaign

Gorakhpur, February 26: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-establish the environmental and social significance of ponds across the state. As a special initiative for environmental protection and the health of rural communities, the government will develop 100 ponds in every district as “model ponds”.

These model ponds will be made free from grey water and plastic waste. The initiative is expected to improve water quality and significantly reduce mosquito-borne diseases.

Environmental and Public Health Focus

In rural areas, ponds are not merely sources of water storage. They also play an important role in groundwater recharge, irrigation, biodiversity conservation and community life. However, the direct discharge of plastic waste and grey water — which includes wastewater from bathing, kitchens and washing clothes — into ponds without treatment has adversely affected both public health and the environment.

To address this issue, under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Panchayati Raj Department has prepared a detailed action plan under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) to develop model ponds. According to the plan, 100 ponds in each district will be identified and upgraded under the ‘Mera Talab Meri Zimmedari’ campaign.

A circular regarding the campaign has been issued by the Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) to all District Panchayati Raj Officers.

First Phase in Large Villages

In the first phase, the campaign will be implemented in villages with a population of more than 5,000. Selected ponds will be assessed to determine how many households are discharging grey water into them, how many drains are connected to the ponds, and the average quantity of plastic waste being dumped daily.

The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) of each selected pond will also be tested to measure water quality before development, enabling a comparative assessment of improvements after the pond is upgraded into a model pond.

Technical Measures to Prevent Pollution

District Panchayati Raj Officer Nilesh Pratap Singh stated that the selected ponds will be declared ‘No Plastic Zones’. The concerned Gram Panchayats will pass resolutions prohibiting the dumping of plastic waste into ponds. Drains flowing into ponds will be fitted with plastic trap meshes and filter chambers to prevent plastic and solid waste from entering the water.

Arrangements will also be made to prevent grey water from directly entering ponds. Bio-filter systems will be installed at the end of drains, using gravel, sand and plants such as canna and other aquatic vegetation. Through this natural filtration process, water will be treated before reaching the pond. Monitoring of plastic waste and grey water management will be carried out at the community level.

With the development of these model ponds, ponds will become free from plastic waste and a sustainable solution for grey water management will be established. Clean and safe water is expected to bring significant improvement in rural health and environmental conditions.