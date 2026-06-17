Uttar Pradesh Govt Schools Earn National Recognition In Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rankings 2025-26

Government schools in Uttar Pradesh have secured national honours for excellence in cleanliness, sustainability and green campus development | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 17: Schools under the Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh have earned national recognition for excellence in cleanliness, green infrastructure and environmental sustainability.

In the “Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) 2025-26” conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India, 11 schools from UP have been selected at the national level. These include six government schools and two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas. The remaining selected institutions comprise two schools from other categories and one private school.

This achievement highlights that government schools in the state are not only excelling in academic activities but are also emerging as national models for creating clean, safe and environmentally sustainable learning environments.

Government schools secure strong national presence

Among the selected government schools are:

. Primary School Italia Mafi, Sambhal (Rank 12)

. Primary School Chokhapur, Pilibhit (Rank 25)

. PMV Kanya Ganchapa, Chitrakoot (Rank 27)

. Primary School Sahajni, Bareilly (Rank 29)

. Composite School Aamgaon, Badaun (Rank 36)

. Upper Primary School Kutubpur Labdaula, Saharanpur (Rank 55)

In addition, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Hariharpur Rani, Shravasti (Rank 9) and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Konch, Jalaun (Rank 14) secured places in the national rankings.

Other institutions featured in the list include Air Force School Manauri, Prayagraj (Rank 31) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gajokhar, Varanasi (Rank 46). In the private school category, Dayawati Modi Academy-1, Meerut, secured Rank 4.

Twenty top-performing schools selected at the state level were nominated for national evaluation, and 11 of them successfully made it to the final national list. A total of 191 schools were selected nationwide. The Basic Education Department has also decided to honour the top 20 state-level schools to encourage others to adopt similar best practices in cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

Evaluation based on sustainability and infrastructure standards

Schools were assessed on parameters such as sanitation, water conservation, energy efficiency, waste management, green campus development and community participation. The achievement demonstrates how government schools are delivering outstanding results through effective resource utilisation and community engagement.

The positive impact of ongoing initiatives such as cleanliness drives, plantation campaigns, water conservation efforts and school transformation programmes is now being recognised at the national level.

Schools initially conducted self-assessments through the SHVR portal. This was followed by district- and state-level verification and re-evaluation. The highest-performing schools underwent further scrutiny before final national selection.

The entire process was conducted digitally, ensuring transparency and quality assurance. Securing a place on the national list after meeting rigorous evaluation standards is considered a significant accomplishment for the schools of the Basic Education Department.

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Recognition expected to inspire more schools

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Senior Construction Expert Shri Shyam Kishore Tiwari said, “This success is the result of the collective efforts of teachers, students, School Management Committees and the Education Department. Continuous work is being undertaken to strengthen cleanliness, greenery and basic infrastructure in schools. This national recognition will inspire other schools and further accelerate the creation of clean, green and high-quality learning environments across the state. It is a matter of pride for the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.”

The achievement reinforces UP's commitment to providing students with safe, sustainable and inspiring educational spaces while setting new benchmarks for environmental responsibility in school education.