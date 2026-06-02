Uttar Pradesh Education Revolution: Sarvodaya School Students Shine In JEE And Board Exams Under Yogi Govt Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 1: The positive changes taking place in the field of education in the state under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are clearly visible. Students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools, operated by the Social Welfare Department, have achieved notable success in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and board examinations.

The Yogi Government's provision of free quality education and special preparation for competitive examinations is opening new opportunities for children from economically weaker sections.

Centre of Excellence supports competitive exam preparation

Officials of the Social Welfare Department said that Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya School at Marihan (Mirzapur) has been developed as a Centre of Excellence for free JEE/NEET preparation with CSR support from Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari, Trustee of Ex Navodayan Foundation, and Tata AIG Life Insurance Company.

A total of 11 students qualified in JEE Main this year. Among them, students of Marihan—Damini Patel, Anwala Verma, Srishti, Shivani, and Ragini—cleared JEE Main, while Preeti also qualified for JEE Advanced. Preeti and Damini were also shortlisted for the BBA and MBA programme at IIT Mandi.

Apart from them, Vikas Yadav and Ankit Singh of Mehrauna (Deoria), Abhishek Mishra of Teergaon (Barabanki), Amit Kumar of Jogiyatappa Bhanpur (Basti), and Rishikesh Bharti of Parsia (Mirzapur) also succeeded in JEE Main.

Strong performance in board examinations

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools have also performed impressively in board examinations. Anjali Pundir and Anshika, students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya School, Nidauri (Ghaziabad), affiliated with the UP Board, secured fourth and sixth positions respectively at the district level.

For their outstanding performance, they were honoured with cash awards of Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000 respectively, along with certificates of appreciation and medals, by Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma and CDO Kumar Saurabh.

Minister of State for Social Welfare Aseem Arun congratulated all the successful students and said that the government's goal is to provide every talented student in the state with an opportunity to move forward.

He said, “The success of the Sarvodaya Schools is being seen as a major achievement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy of educational reform and social inclusion, which will give a new direction to the future of thousands of young people in the coming years.”

Free education and residential facilities for students

The 103 residential Sarvodaya Schools operated by the Social Welfare Department in the state are providing free education, accommodation, food, and preparation for competitive examinations to children from economically weaker families from Classes 6 to 12.

Due to the education-focused policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, students studying in these schools are getting opportunities that were once limited to big cities and expensive coaching institutes. This is why students graduating from Sarvodaya Schools are now rapidly moving towards securing admission to IITs, medical colleges, and other prestigious institutions.