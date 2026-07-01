Uttar Pradesh Govt Replaces MGNREGA With New Rural Job Guarantee Scheme, 125 Days Work Assured | AI Representational Image

Lucknow, July 1: A major change in the rural employment system has come into effect across Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country from July 1, 2026. The Government of India has officially replaced the MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act. Under the new framework, eligible rural households in Uttar Pradesh will now receive a guaranteed 125 days of employment every year. The Yogi government has geared up to ensure the effective implementation of the new scheme.

Replacing MGNREGA, which served as the backbone of rural employment for nearly two decades, the new framework aims to strengthen the rural economy, expand employment opportunities, and accelerate sustainable development in villages.

Uttar Pradesh is home to one of the largest rural populations in the country, with millions of families having depended on MGNREGA for employment. The new scheme is expected to bring significant benefits to rural workers across the state.

Eligible rural households will now receive a 125-day employment guarantee instead of the earlier 100 days. In addition, the daily wage in the state will not be less than ₹300 under the new system, directly benefiting millions of rural workers.

The national average daily wage has also increased from ₹298.80 to ₹327.40. The Yogi government has already made all necessary arrangements to ensure timely payment of the enhanced wages.

Also Watch:

One of the biggest changes compared to MGNREGA is the introduction of geospatial planning. Earlier, works were approved largely on the basis of local demand. Under the new system, development plans for villages will be prepared scientifically using satellite data, land records, and infrastructure requirements.

Government expenditure will be determined according to these plans, ensuring that funds are allocated to priority works.

Employment will no longer be generated solely on the basis of demand, but through pre-planned development projects designed for each village.

Planning and monitoring of development works across villages in Uttar Pradesh will now be carried out using GIS mapping, satellite imagery, and digital planning tools, with the objective of improving transparency and the quality of implementation.

Read Also Yogi Govt To Turn Gaushalas Into Employment Hubs Across Uttar Pradesh Villages

Under the VB-G RAM G Act, priority will be given to projects that strengthen the rural economy over the long term. These include road construction, irrigation facilities, water conservation projects, and durable community infrastructure.

The new framework will also enable the integration of multiple rural development schemes, helping prevent duplication of work, improve resource utilisation, and enhance the overall efficiency of development projects.