Uttar Pradesh Govt Reopens Post-Matric Scholarship Portal For 3.16 Lakh Students From September 1

The Uttar Pradesh Government will reopen the scholarship portal to assist students who missed benefits due to technical issues | AI Generated Image

Lucknow, August 20, 2026: Yogi Government has taken a relief-oriented step for eligible students who were unable to receive 'Post-Matric Scholarship' and 'Fee Reimbursement' during the financial year 2025-26 due to technical reasons.

Social Welfare Department has decided to reopen the scholarship portal to ensure that such students receive the benefit. Accordingly, the scholarship portal will reopen from September 1, 2026. Scholarship amount will be transferred directly to students’ bank accounts through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) between September 29 and October 2, 2026.

Eligible Students To Benefit

The decision will benefit eligible students from the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes, General, and Minority categories. The initiative will provide particular relief to students who, despite being eligible, could not receive scholarship during the previous academic session due to technical glitches or procedural issues.

Social Welfare Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun said that government endeavors to ensure that every eligible student receives the benefit of scholarship. The state government is committed to ensuring that no child’s education is affected by financial constraints or technical hurdles.

Appreciating the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said that through sensitive, public welfare-oriented decisions, the state government is prioritizing the interests of students and youth. Decision to reopen the scholarship portal is an important step in this direction.

Private Institution Students Largest Group

Social Welfare Department Director Sanjeev Singh said that a total of 3,16,057 students were unable to receive the Post-Matric Scholarship and Fee Reimbursement during 2025-26 due to technical reasons.

These include 31,836 students from government institutions, 37,795 from government-aided institutions and 2,46,426 from private institutions. Students enrolled in private institutions make up the largest share of those deprived of the scholarship.

Government’s decision will pave the way for financial assistance to a large number of students. Direct transfer of the scholarship amount into students’ bank accounts will also ensure greater transparency and effective monitoring of payments.