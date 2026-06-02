Uttar Pradesh Govt Releases Crores For Museum Modernisation, Heritage Conservation Projects Across 6 Cities

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated funds for museum upgrades and heritage projects aimed at preserving the state's cultural and historical legacy | File Pic [representative image]

Lucknow, June 1: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh continues to move forward in giving a new identity to its historical, cultural, and literary heritage.

In this direction, the state government has decided to further strengthen the cultural infrastructure of the state by releasing funds worth several crores of rupees for the strengthening, renovation, and modernisation of museums.

To accelerate key museum projects being undertaken in Varanasi, Firozabad, Deoria, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Kushinagar, the government has released the first instalment for their development and curation works.

Government focuses on heritage preservation and modernisation

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "The Yogi Government's priority is not only to create development projects but also to preserve Uttar Pradesh’s glorious heritage and present it to future generations in a modern form. Keeping this objective in mind, all executing agencies have been given clear instructions to ensure quality and timely completion of projects."

He emphasised that strict action would be taken against any agency found using substandard materials or showing negligence in project execution.

The minister informed that Rs 2.60 crore has been released for interior decoration and curation work at the Munshi Premchand Memorial Museum and Library located in Lamhi, Varanasi, to preserve the memories of the legendary literary figure Munshi Premchand.

He added, "Similarly, Rs 4.40 crore has been released for curation work at the Glass Museum in Firozabad. In Deoria, in accordance with the Chief Minister’s announcement, Rs 30 crore has been released for the development, curation, and interior decoration of the Shaheed Late Ramchandra Vidyarthi Memorial Site at the Government Asthan Old Kachahari Complex."

The project is expected to provide a new identity to the region’s historical and nationalist legacy.

Major allocations for museums in Lucknow, Jhansi and Kushinagar

In the state capital, Lucknow, extensive efforts are also underway to equip the State Museum with modern facilities. Approximately Rs 1.98 crore has been released for the Children’s Gallery, various activities, workshops, and landscape development.

Additionally, Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the development and strengthening of the Government Museum in Jhansi, while Rs 15 crore has been released for the beautification and development of the Government Buddhist Museum in Kushinagar.

These initiatives are expected to give a significant boost to Buddhist and heritage tourism in the state.

Infrastructure upgrades planned at State Museum

Furthermore, Rs 4.59 crore has been sanctioned for establishing a cafeteria in the Old Kothi located within the State Museum campus in Lucknow, along with a newly constructed library in the extension portion of the building.

In addition, Rs 4.60 crore has been released during the financial year 2026-27 for strengthening the basement rooms of the State Museum building and installing a modern storage system. Work on this project is currently in progress.

Similarly, Rs 1.74 crore has been released for the installation of a sewer line, rainwater harvesting plant, and tube-well boring system within the State Museum campus in Lucknow.

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Another Rs 1.59 crore has been allocated for relocating and re-displaying sculptures from the Foreign Sculpture Gallery to a different location within the museum premises. Work on this project has already reached approximately 95 per cent completion.