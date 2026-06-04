Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Teacher Transfer Policy Balancing Census-2027 Duties And Academic Needs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow, June 4: Striking a balance between the national responsibility of Census-2027 and the uninterrupted education of millions of students across the state, the Yogi Government has issued the inter-district transfer policy for teachers working under the Basic Education Council.

Under the new arrangement, transfers this year have been restricted to exceptional and humanitarian circumstances so that genuine concerns of teachers can be addressed without affecting teacher availability in schools or the smooth conduct of census operations.

Transfers restricted to special cases

The Yogi Government believes that maintaining the quality of the education system requires ensuring an adequate number of teachers in schools.

At the same time, the timely and effective execution of nationally significant tasks such as the census is equally important.

With this objective, the transfer policy for the current year has been limited to special cases and designed in a balanced and practical manner.

The new policy is expected to provide relief to teachers facing genuine hardships while ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of educational institutions and census-related activities.

Humanitarian grounds prioritised

According to the policy issued for the academic session 2026-27, the state government has allowed inter-district transfers within a limited framework, keeping in mind the humanitarian needs of teachers.

This decision comes at a time when the state is engaged in the important task of conducting the census, and a large number of teachers from the Basic Education Department are contributing to this national exercise.

Disability, cancer and dialysis cases covered

As per the policy issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Basic Education, transfer benefits will be available in cases where the teacher, their spouse, or their unmarried son or daughter is a person with a disability. In addition, transfer applications will also be considered if the teacher or their unmarried son or daughter is suffering from cancer or undergoing dialysis treatment.

The policy also includes special provisions for teacher couples. If both husband and wife are employed in schools under the Basic Education Council, transfers may be granted, keeping in view the student-teacher ratio, to districts where the requirement for teachers is greater. This provision will help balance family responsibilities with educational needs.

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Exceptional cases

The Yogi Government has also emphasised a humanitarian approach in the transfer policy. It provides for consideration of transfers in any other extremely difficult and exceptional circumstances, subject to the approval of the Chief Minister.