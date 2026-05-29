Government Freeze On Transfers Of Teachers Deployed For Census Duty In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers engaged in census duty in Madhya Pradesh will be exempted from the upcoming transfer process following an order issued by the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

The DPI has instructed all district collectors to update details of teachers and employees deployed for census work on Education Portal 3.0. Approximately 50,000 teachers are associated with census duty in the state.

The move has triggered resentment among teachers' organisations, which termed the decision unfair and demoralising for those who prioritised government duty over personal convenience.

According to an order issued by director KK Dwivedi, employees assigned to census work will not be transferred till February 2027, in line with directives issued by General Administration Department.

The DPI has asked district collectors to upload details of all teachers involved in census work by June 1 to avoid discrepancies during the transfer process.

Upendra Kaushal, president of a teachers' association, said, "Teachers engaged in census work did not even get summer vacations. Considering census duty the top priority, they performed the work with full dedication and sincerity." He said the same teachers were now being barred from transfers as if it were a punishment rather than a reward.

Teachers' bodies alleged that while the state relied heavily on school teachers for census-related work during vacations and non-academic periods, they were now being denied transfer opportunities despite years of service in difficult postings.

Many teachers, especially women and those posted far from their families, were waiting for the transfer window to open this year.

The department, however, said the decision was being taken to ensure uninterrupted census operations and administrative coordination till the completion of the exercise.