State Information Commission ₹25k Fine On Ex-Gandhi Medical College Dean For Withholding Trauma Centre Details In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on former Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Arvind Rai for failing to provide complete information related to the trauma centre at GMC.

The complaint had raised allegations of misappropriation of Rs 20 crore.

Former Hamidia Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia had sought information regarding expenditure incurred by the Central and state governments on the development of the trauma centre, facilities available for patient admissions, details of beds and other infrastructure, and the location where the trauma centre was established.

In his reply submitted in 2024, the then GMC dean and Public Information Officer Dr Arvind Rai, stated:

"Currently, Dr Salil Bhargava is the GMC dean. I never received any summons from the Information Commission, so I did not furnish any information. In 2022, Dr Yashwant Dhavale was incharge."

Investigating Officer Dr KK Dubey found that the Information Commission's order had not been complied with. The present GMC dean, Dr Kavita N Singh, informed the Information Commission that the information had been provided to the complainant. However, the complainant alleged that the information supplied was misleading and incorrect.

Dr ID Chaurasia said, "About Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore were spent on the trauma centre, but ultimately an orthopaedic centre was established. Therefore, I filed a complaint seeking detailed information on the matter. However, the GMC deans did not provide correct information. The Commission has now imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on former GMC dean Dr Arvind Rai in this case."