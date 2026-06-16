Uttar Pradesh Govt Highlights Gains In Women's Safety, Welfare And Economic Empowerment Under Double-Engine Government

Women-centric schemes and safety initiatives have expanded economic opportunities and welfare support for millions of women across Uttar Pradesh | File Pic [representative image]

Lucknow, June 16: Since the formation of the Modi government at the Centre in 2014 and the establishment of the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state has witnessed a new era of development.

Among all sections of society, women have been the biggest beneficiaries of this transformation. The coordinated policies of the Central and State Governments have ushered in a new chapter in women's safety, dignity, health, education and economic self-reliance.

Central government schemes, coupled with effective implementation by the state government, have brought positive change to the lives of millions of women.

Today, Uttar Pradesh offers a significantly stronger environment of safety, dignity and opportunity for women than ever before. Initiatives such as the Ujjwala Yojana, Mission Shakti, Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didi and the Kanya Sumangala Yojana have not only empowered women socially but have also provided them with opportunities to become economically self-reliant.

Focus On Women's Safety And Security

Safety is the foremost prerequisite for women's empowerment. Without a secure environment, opportunities for education, employment and self-reliance remain limited. After assuming office, the Yogi government made women's safety a top priority. Anti-Romeo Squads were formed, the Women Power Line 1090 was strengthened, women help desks were established, and widespread awareness was generated through the Mission Shakti campaign.

To further strengthen women's safety, 20 per cent reservation was provided for women in police recruitment. As a result, the number of women police personnel in the state has risen to more than 44,000, compared to around 10,000 in 2017. This increase has ensured quicker resolution of complaints and more sensitive handling of cases involving women.

Today, women beat policing, pink patrolling and women help desks in nearly every district are enhancing women's confidence in the state's security framework.

Ujjwala Scheme Improves Health And Quality Of Life

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is regarded as one of the most impactful women empowerment schemes. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the largest beneficiary state under the programme. Nearly 18.6 million families in the state have received free LPG connections.

The scheme has relieved women from serious health issues caused by smoke exposure. Earlier, women in rural areas relied on firewood, cow dung cakes and coal for cooking, leading to eye and respiratory ailments. Ujjwala has not only protected their health but has also saved time and labour.

Today, millions of women use LPG stoves, improving their quality of life and giving them more time for productive economic activities.

Kanya Sumangala Scheme Supports Girls' Education

The Yogi government launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana to provide financial support to girls from birth through education. So far, more than 2.737 million girls have benefited from the scheme.

Under the programme, beneficiaries receive a total financial assistance of ₹25,000 in different stages. The scheme aims to curb social evils such as female foeticide, promote girls' education and secure their future.

It reinforces the idea that daughters are not a burden but a source of strength for families and society.

Self-Help Groups Drive Economic Self-Reliance

Economic self-reliance is the strongest foundation of women's empowerment, and Uttar Pradesh has achieved notable success in this regard. Nearly 10 million women in the state have been linked with Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Formed under the National Rural Livelihood Mission, these groups have connected women with the banking system, facilitated access to credit and created self-employment opportunities.

Today, millions of women are earning income through dairy farming, agro-processing, food products, handicrafts, tailoring, embroidery and other small-scale enterprises.

These groups have also nurtured leadership skills and confidence among rural women. Women in villages are no longer confined to household responsibilities but are increasingly participating in economic decision-making.

Lakhpati Didi Campaign Creates Rural Entrepreneurs

The Lakhpati Didi campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved remarkable success in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to help women associated with Self-Help Groups earn an annual income of ₹100,000 or more.

The Yogi government has implemented the campaign in mission mode by providing skill development, training, marketing support and financial assistance.

As a result, a large number of women are emerging as entrepreneurs. So far, 1.855 million women have become Lakhpati Didis.

This initiative is transforming women from beneficiaries into job creators and contributors to economic growth.

Mission Shakti Evolves Into A Social Movement

Mission Shakti is no longer just a government programme; it has evolved into a social movement. Through this initiative, large-scale activities have been organised to promote women's safety, dignity and self-reliance.

Women have been educated about their rights, legal provisions and government schemes in schools, colleges, gram panchayats and urban areas. This has enhanced their confidence and awareness of their rights.

Mission Shakti has also played a crucial role in ensuring that government schemes reach the last beneficiary.

Crime Against Women Shows Declining Trend

Before 2017, concerns regarding women's safety in Uttar Pradesh were widespread. Public discourse frequently highlighted insecurity in public spaces. In contrast, the Yogi government placed women's safety at the centre of governance priorities.

The number of women in the police force was increased, Mission Shakti campaigns were launched, women helplines were strengthened, and special emphasis was placed on maintaining law and order. These efforts have contributed to a decline in cases of kidnapping, domestic violence, murder, rape and other serious crimes against women.

According to official NCRB data, the rate of dowry harassment and dowry deaths in Uttar Pradesh was 2.4 per lakh women in 2016 during the SP government. As per 2024 figures, this rate has declined to 1.8 under the Yogi government.

Similarly, cases of kidnapping of women stood at 13,014 in 2016 and have declined to 7,919 in 2024. The rape rate, which was 4.6 in 2016, has reduced to 2.8 in 2024.

Women Empowerment At The Centre Of Development Agenda

Before the Yogi government came to power, women welfare programmes in Uttar Pradesh largely operated within a limited framework. Under the current administration, equal importance has been accorded to women's safety, economic empowerment, health and education.

As a result, women empowerment is now viewed not merely as a welfare initiative but as a central component of the state's broader development agenda.

Over the past nine years, the lives of women in Uttar Pradesh have undergone significant transformation.

While they now enjoy a safer environment, they also have access to new opportunities for economic self-reliance.

This model of safety, dignity and self-reliance has made women active participants in the state's development journey.

Today, the women of Uttar Pradesh are no longer merely beneficiaries of government schemes. They are emerging as a leading force driving the state's progress and development.