From Village To Marketplace: Rural Women Achieve Self-Reliance With Yogi Adityanath Govt Support And Modern Technology | File Pic

Lucknow: Women in the villages of Uttar Pradesh are no longer limited to household work and animal husbandry. Through modern technology and an organized dairy business network, they are now connecting directly with markets and setting new benchmarks of economic self-reliance.

The impact of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s schemes and training model is evident in the fact that more than 18,000 women in the Awadh region alone have become 'Lakhpati Didis' through dairy-related enterprises.

Through the transparent dairy network established by the Yogi Government, rural entrepreneurs have been freed from the dependence on middlemen.

From milk quality testing to payment and sales, the entire process is now managed through technology.

With the help of mobile applications and digital systems, women are directly connecting with the market ecosystem from their villages.

After Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, large-scale initiatives were launched in the dairy sector to economically empower rural women.

In the Awadh region, more than 1.25 lakh women have been trained in modern dairy production, quality management, and digital payment systems, enabling them to become self-reliant.

Through the women-owned Saamarthya Milk Producer Company, women are now receiving several business-related facilities.

Female dairy producers are paid directly into their bank accounts every ten days. This has enhanced transparency and strengthened the confidence of rural women.

Within just three years, more than 1.25 lakh women members have joined this network.

Through them, over four lakh litres of milk are being collected daily. This figure is being seen as a sign of growing economic strength among women and an organized dairy revolution in rural areas.

Dairy producers are being provided with real-time information related to milk sales, quality, and payments through digital platforms.

As a result, the traditional dairy business in villages is gradually transforming into a modern business model.

Women self-help groups and dairy committees are giving new momentum to the rural economy.

Women associated with the dairy trade are not only increasing their family income but are also becoming a source of employment generation in villages.

The Yogi Government plans to further expand such networks at the village level so that more and more women can connect with technology-driven dairy businesses and become self-reliant.

This model of the Yogi Government is steadily emerging as a new symbol of rural women empowerment and economic self-sufficiency.