UP CM Yogi Adityanath Posts On ‘X’ - By Keeping Public Service Supreme, The Chief Minister And All Ministers Will Restore The Glory Of ‘Sonar Bangla’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes for a successful tenure to Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, along with all the ministers. | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes for a successful tenure to Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, along with all the ministers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a post on social media platform ‘X’. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari on taking oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal! I have full faith that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your energetic leadership, the resolve of ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be realized, and the state will enter an Amrit Kaal of cultural, spiritual and economic upliftment.”

आज पश्चिम बंगाल में मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले समस्त माननीय गण को हृदयतल से बधाई!



पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी जन-सेवा को सर्वोपरि मानकर 'सोनार बांग्ला' के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करेंगे।



​माँ काली की कृपा से आप सभी का कार्यकाल यशस्वी और लोक-कल्याणकारी हो।



​वंदे मातरम्! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 9, 2026

Chief Minister further wrote, “I pray to Maa Kali that your tenure becomes a golden chapter in fulfilling the aspirations of every citizen of Bengal and in the restoration of democratic values.”

He also congratulated all the ministers. In his post, he wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to all the honourable members who have taken oath as ministers in West Bengal! I firmly believe that all of you, by keeping public service supreme, will restore the glory of ‘Sonar Bangla’.”

“May Maa Kali’s blessings make your tenure successful and dedicated to public welfare.”

“Vande Mataram!”