Uttar Pradesh Govt Expands Digital Governance Through Mission Karmayogi; 3,900 Social Welfare Employees Trained On iGOT Platform

Uttar Pradesh’s Social Welfare Department leads digital transformation with Mission Karmayogi training for over 3,900 employees | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is expanding its digital governance framework through Mission Karmayogi, a nationwide capacity-building initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency and accountability of government employees.

The state’s Social Welfare Department has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing this digital transformation by training its staff via the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Thousands of Officials Trained Across the State

As per official data, by September 2025, around 3,900 officers, contractual employees, and teachers in the department had registered on the portal. Collectively, they completed over 21,150 online courses, accounting for 15,893 hours of digital learning. Among them, 2,759 employees have completed at least one course, 2,289 have completed three or more, while 1,611 have completed fewer than three.

Another 1,141 employees are still undergoing training. The initiative aligns with the state government’s larger goal of making public administration more efficient and transparent.

Comprehensive Curriculum Promoting Efficiency and Well-Being

The courses cover a broad spectrum of subjects, including procurement on GeM, the National Education Policy 2020, the Right to Information Act, and basics of Artificial Intelligence. Modules such as yoga break at workplace promote mental well-being, while training on the POSH Act, 2013 reinforces workplace safety and inclusivity.

Officials said the program is designed to help employees adapt to a modern, technology-driven administrative system that reduces paperwork and enhances accountability.

By strengthening digital proficiency and awareness among personnel, the initiative ensures citizens receive faster and more reliable access to welfare schemes and government services.

A Model for Other Departments

The Social Welfare Department’s campaign is being seen as a model for other departments to emulate. The program’s success underscores the growing role of technology in governance and its potential to improve service delivery across the state.