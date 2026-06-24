Uttar Pradesh Govt Accelerates UDISE+ Integration Of BSB-Affiliated Schools To Streamline Student Records

Uttar Pradesh has initiated faster allocation of UDISE+ codes and school category upgrades for BSB-affiliated institutions | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 23: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously taking significant steps to make the education system more transparent, technology-enabled and student-centric.

As part of efforts to strengthen educational reforms institutionally and connect every student with a well-organised academic framework, the process of allocating UDISE+ codes and upgrading school categories for schools affiliated with the BSB, Haridwar, has now been advanced.

Under directives issued by Director General of School Education Monica Rani, concerned officials have been instructed to ensure timely completion of all related procedures.

This initiative is being viewed as an important step towards integrating students’ academic records with the national education system while providing them with a more organised and transparent educational framework.

Focus On Digital Education Governance

Uttar Pradesh has been consistently strengthening digital governance, technology-based monitoring and data management in the education sector. The expansion of systems such as UDISE+ is making education administration more effective, transparent and accountable. Bringing Bharatiya Shiksha Board-affiliated schools under this framework will prove to be a significant step towards securing students’ academic futures, improving record management and further streamlining the education system.

According to the instructions issued by Director General of School Education Monica Rani, new UDISE+ codes will be allotted to schools affiliated with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, and school category upgradation will be carried out wherever required.

Divisional Joint Directors of Education, District Inspectors of Schools and District Basic Education Officers have been directed to complete the application, verification and recommendation process within stipulated timelines and in the prescribed format.

Code Allocation And Upgradation Process

The directives state that schools currently without UDISE+ codes will be allotted new codes. For schools that already possess UDISE+ codes, the process of school category upgradation will be completed in accordance with their recognition status.

Concerned officials have been instructed to submit proposals along with the necessary records, reports and recommendations so that action can be taken as per the prescribed procedure.

It is noteworthy that requests have been received for the allocation of new codes and class upgradation on the UDISE+ portal for schools operated and affiliated with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, Haridwar.

In view of this, the necessary administrative process has been initiated at the government level.

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Integration With National Education Framework

Once these schools are integrated into the UDISE+ system, their academic data will be systematically incorporated into the national education framework. This will facilitate better management of enrolment records, academic progress, examination-related records and other educational processes, ensuring a more efficient and organised education administration system.