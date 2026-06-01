UP CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Verify Book Supply And Payments For School Libraries | X @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government continues to take concrete steps to make the education system more transparent, accountable, and outcome-oriented.

In this direction, the state government has decided to undertake district-wise verification of the supply and payment details of books purchased for libraries in selected council-run schools under the Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI schemes, in accordance with approvals received for the financial year 2025-26.

Detailed guidelines have been issued to all districts, directing them to provide certified information in the prescribed format.

The state government is placing special emphasis on strengthening school libraries and teaching-learning resources.

To cultivate reading habits among students, broaden their knowledge base, and create a high-quality learning environment, schools are being provided with a wide range of books.

With this objective, records related to the supply and payment of purchased books will be reviewed to assess the actual situation and ensure that resources are being utilized for their intended purpose.

According to the issued instructions, District Basic Education Officers have been directed to verify the details provided by selected publishers and suppliers against records available at the district level.

Following verification, certified information will be submitted to the government. Based on these reports, a state-level review will be conducted to gain a clear understanding of the actual status of book supply and payment arrangements.

This exercise will also provide a strong foundation for better resource management and more effective utilization in the future.

Over the past several years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Education Department has significantly promoted technology-driven monitoring, online tracking, data-based supervision, and a culture of accountability.

The verification of book supply and payment details is another important step in this direction, aimed not only at ensuring effective implementation of schemes but also at strengthening oversight of their actual outcomes.

The Yogi government’s clear policy is to ensure that every educational resource reaches students effectively and that there is no scope for discrepancies in the implementation of education-related schemes.

This verification process will further strengthen administrative accountability and help ensure that educational resources provided to schools are being utilized in accordance with their intended objectives.