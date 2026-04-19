Uttar Pradesh Government Announces Major Smart Meter Relief With 3-Day No Disconnection Policy For Consumers | Representative Photo

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Energy Department in Uttar Pradesh is actively working to ensure the convenience of electricity consumers and the prompt resolution of their issues.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is making efforts at a war footing to resolve problems related to smart meters.

Energy Minister A. K. Sharma stated, "A provision has been implemented for smart meter consumers that even in case of zero balance, electricity supply will not be disrupted for a maximum of 3 days or up to ₹200 (for loads up to 2 kilowatts), so that consumers can get relief."

The Energy Minister took several important decisions in a review meeting held at Shakti Bhavan in Lucknow with the aim of making the electricity system more transparent, consumer friendly, and effective.

Energy Minister A. K. Sharma, while providing relief to consumers, said that where smart meters have been installed recently, there will be a conversion period of about 15 days and thereafter 30 days, that is a total of 45 days during which the electricity connection of any consumer will not be disconnected.

While reviewing the smart meter system, the Energy Minister specifically instructed that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, until the technical committee submits its report and it is examined, the process of replacing old meters with smart meters will be stopped with immediate effect.

To provide timely information to consumers, a 5 level SMS alert system will be implemented, under which the first message will be sent when the balance is at 30 percent, the second at 10 percent, the third when the balance is exhausted, the fourth one day before disconnection, and the fifth after disconnection.

In addition, the Energy Minister directed that on Sundays and other holidays, even if the balance becomes negative, electricity connections will not be disconnected under any circumstances, so that consumers can be protected from unnecessary inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department and Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, Ashish Kumar Goel, has constituted a 4 member high level committee on the instructions of the Chief Minister to examine the technical quality of smart meters.

The committee includes Professor Ankush Sharma from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Professor Prabodh Bajpai from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Tejas Mistry, Section Head at Electrical Research and Development Association Vadodara, and G. D. Dwivedi, Director Distribution of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. The committee will submit its report within 10 days.

In accordance with the intention of the Chief Minister, the process of replacing old meters with smart meters has been put on hold across the state until the report is received. Further decisions will be taken based on the committee’s report.

For the convenience of consumers, a Smart Prepaid Meter Consumer Guide FAQ has been issued, which provides factual details about the benefits of smart meters and related misconceptions. Along with this, a comprehensive awareness campaign is being conducted through social, print, and electronic media.

The Energy Department has made special arrangements for the resolution of complaints related to smart meters through the toll free number 1912. In addition, complaints can also be registered through the website www.uppcl.org and via WhatsApp chatbot.

Consumers can contact the following numbers: Madhyanchal 766-900-3409, Paschimanchal 785-980-4803, Purvanchal 801-096-8292, Dakshinanchal 801-095-7826, KESCO 828-783-5233. Along with this, officials have been instructed to ensure daily monitoring of complaints and their prompt resolution.