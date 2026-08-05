Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Construction Reaches 20% Completion Within 3 Months | X - GKPIndex

Lucknow, August 5: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, work is progressing rapidly to develop world-class sports infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. In this direction, construction of the International Cricket Stadium in Gorakhpur is advancing swiftly in accordance with the stipulated timeline.

Within just three months, nearly 20 percent of the construction work on this ambitious project, being built at a cost of approximately Rs 392.94 crore, has been completed. Once completed, the stadium will not only enable Purvanchal to host international cricket matches but will also provide world-class facilities and new employment opportunities for local sporting talent.

😍😍😍😍😍

This isn't just a cricket stadium.

It's a statement that Gorakhpur has arrived. ✨



GORAKHPUR INTERNATIONAL CRICKET 🏏 STADIUM 🏟️ https://t.co/D21uqVCc8J pic.twitter.com/U5VJeHxFfO — Gorakhpur Index (@GKPIndex) August 4, 2026

The Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone laying for the stadium were carried out on May 16, 2026. Thereafter, the Public Works Department commenced construction at war footing under the EPC mode. Levelling of the main stadium complex and the pile foundation work have been completed, while levelling of the outer area, road construction, and other basic infrastructure works are progressing rapidly.

So far, more than Rs 110 crore has been released for the project. The Government aims to complete the stadium within the stipulated 24-month period while maintaining high construction quality.

The State Government has also approved and released the second installment of Rs 50 crore for the project during the current financial year 2026-27. Earlier, the first installment of Rs 63.39 crore had already been released. The Government has made it clear that no laxity in the project's cost or timeline will be accepted, and construction work is being monitored regularly. The International Cricket Stadium, to be developed over approximately 46 acres, will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators.

The stadium is being constructed on a ground-plus-two-floor model. It will feature an international-standard cricket pitch, a modern outfield, high-mast floodlights, state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, world-class dressing rooms for players, practice facilities, and modern seating arrangements for spectators. To ensure that all technical systems conform to international standards, a high-level technical committee comprising subject experts has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Director of Sports. The committee is monitoring all technical aspects, including pitch dimensions, outfield, lighting, seating arrangements, and broadcasting facilities.

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To ensure construction quality and transparency, a third-party quality audit has been made mandatory. The release of financial installments has also been linked to quality assessment, and subsequent installments will be released only on the basis of at least five site inspection reports. This will ensure continuous monitoring of construction quality. Since the stadium site is relatively low-lying, a modern drainage system is being developed to prevent any possibility of waterlogging in the future. At the same time, all necessary environmental and statutory approvals are being secured to ensure that there are no operational hurdles in the future.

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"The cricket stadium under construction in Gorakhpur is an extremely important project of the Government. Its progress is being continuously monitored at the government level. In the future, this stadium will emerge as a major sports venue for the Purvanchal region."

- Kumar Vineet, Special Secretary, Sports Department