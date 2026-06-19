Uttar Pradesh Girls Reach IIT Gandhinagar: 2 KGBVs Selected For Prestigious Curiosity Program 2026-27 Orientation

Students from two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh will participate in IIT Gandhinagar's Curiosity Program orientation in July. | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 18: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is not limiting girls' education to classroom learning alone. It is actively connecting them with premier educational institutions, scientific innovations and modern learning opportunities across the country. In this direction, two Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) from Uttar Pradesh have been selected to participate in the orientation session organised for high-performing schools under the Curiosity Programme 2026-27 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar.

This achievement reflects not only the academic excellence of these schools but also the Yogi Government’s efforts to provide girls with new opportunities and exposure at the national level.

Two KGBVs selected for IIT programme

According to departmental guidelines, the special orientation programme, scheduled from July 13 to July 15, 2026, will include participation from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Kaudihar-1, Prayagraj, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Loni (Nagar Palika), Ghaziabad. Each selected school will be represented by two students and one teacher.

The participants will gain valuable exposure to learning and understanding the environment of one of the country’s leading technical institutions.

Focus on girls’ empowerment through education

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the state government is developing Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas into effective centres of girls’ empowerment and quality education. Initiatives such as digital learning, innovation-based activities, science and mathematics programmes, and collaboration with national institutions have enabled girls from Uttar Pradesh to reach some of the country’s most prestigious educational platforms.

The selection of students from Prayagraj and Ghaziabad for IIT Gandhinagar demonstrates that girls in the state are confidently moving into the mainstream of opportunities and taking steps towards becoming future scientists, researchers and innovators.

Selection based on performance

According to a letter issued by the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at IIT Gandhinagar, the selected schools were chosen for their remarkable performance in the Curiosity Programme throughout the year.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Kaudihar-1, Prayagraj, participated in 46 out of 50 sessions, recording a 92 per cent attendance rate, and submitted 39 out of 48 worksheets.

Similarly, KGBV Loni (Nagar Palika), Ghaziabad, attended 49 out of 50 sessions, achieving 98 per cent attendance, and submitted 42 out of 48 worksheets.

Based on their excellent participation and performance, both schools were selected for this prestigious national-level programme.

Exposure to science and innovation

During the programme, students will be introduced to activities focused on science, mathematics, innovation, creative learning and problem-solving. They will gain firsthand exposure to IIT Gandhinagar’s academic environment, research culture and innovation-driven teaching model.

Also Watch:

Read Also Yogi Government Launches Bharat Innovates 2026 To Bring Deep Technology Learning To Rural Schools

The experience is expected to foster a scientific temperament, channel curiosity in new directions and strengthen students’ confidence in pursuing higher education.

For girls from rural and underprivileged backgrounds in particular, the programme is expected to open doors to new possibilities and inspire them to aim for careers in science, research and innovation.