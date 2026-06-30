 Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, 20 Injured As Volvo Bus Rams Into Trailer On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura
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Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, 20 Injured As Volvo Bus Rams Into Trailer On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura

Four people were killed and around 20 injured after a Volvo bus collided with a trailer on the Yamuna Expressway early Tuesday. The bus, carrying around 65 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi, rammed into the vehicle near Raya police station limits. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, while police have launched an investigation into the cause.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, 20 Injured As Volvo Bus Rams Into Trailer On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura
Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, 20 Injured As Volvo Bus Rams Into Trailer On Yamuna Expressway In Mathura | File Pic

Mathura, June 30: At least four people were killed and around 20 others injured after a Volvo passenger bus collided with a trailer on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura early Tuesday morning, triggering a massive rescue operation.

The accident occurred near Raya police station limits when the bus, travelling from Lucknow to Delhi with around 65 passengers on board, rammed into a trailer moving ahead on the high-speed expressway. The impact severely damaged the front portion of the bus, trapping several passengers inside.

Rescue Operation Launched

Local police, expressway patrol teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. The injured were pulled out of the wreckage and shifted to nearby hospitals, where several are reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities said the identities of the deceased were being established, while doctors continued treatment of the injured.

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Traffic Disrupted On Expressway

Traffic on one side of the expressway was temporarily disrupted as cranes were deployed to remove the damaged vehicles and restore normal movement.

Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, with overspeeding and driver fatigue among the factors being examined.

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The latest tragedy once again highlights persistent concerns over road safety on the Yamuna Expressway, which has witnessed several major accidents in recent years despite enhanced surveillance and safety measures. Authorities have urged motorists to follow speed limits and exercise caution while driving on the high-speed corridor.

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