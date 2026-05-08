Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After High-Speed Collision In Lakhimpur Kheri

Emergency teams and local residents assist victims after a fatal road collision in Lakhimpur Kheri | Representational Image

Lakhimpur Kheri, May 7: Three people lost their lives while five others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred after two vehicles reportedly collided at high speed, triggering panic in the area.

Locals rescue injured passengers

According to police, local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the crash and helped rescue the injured passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicles.

Emergency teams later shifted the victims to nearby hospitals, where doctors declared three people dead.

The condition of some injured passengers is said to be critical.

Police begin investigation

Officials said preliminary investigations suggest overspeeding may have caused the accident, though the exact reason is still being examined.

Police have begun collecting evidence from the accident site and questioning witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Traffic disrupted during rescue operations

The incident led to temporary traffic disruption on the route as rescue and recovery operations continued for several hours.

Authorities used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restore movement on the road.

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Road accidents continue to remain a major concern in Uttar Pradesh, with officials repeatedly urging drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid rash driving.

Police said further legal action would be taken after completion of the investigation and identification of all victims.