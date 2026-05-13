Uttar Pradesh: Former MLA Vijay Mishra Convicted In 46-Year-Old Prayagraj Court Campus Murder Case

Former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra convicted in a decades-old murder case linked to a 1980 court campus shooting in Prayagraj | File Photo

Prayagraj, May 12: A special MP-MLA court in Prayagraj has convicted former Uttar Pradesh MLA Vijay Mishra and three others in a 46-year-old murder case linked to a shooting inside court premises in 1980. The verdict marks a major legal development in one of the state’s oldest pending criminal cases involving a former legislator.

Murder took place inside court campus in 1980

According to court records, the case relates to the murder of 35-year-old Prakash Narayan Pandey, who was shot dead inside the Prayagraj court campus on February 11, 1980. Pandey had reportedly come to the district court in connection with a bail matter when he was allegedly attacked by the accused.

Special court convicts four accused

Special Judge Yogesh Kumar III convicted Vijay Mishra along with co-accused Jeet Narayan, Santram, and Balram after examining evidence and witness testimony connected to the decades-old case. The court is expected to announce the quantum of punishment separately.

Verdict draws attention due to Mishra’s background

The judgment has drawn widespread attention because Vijay Mishra has long remained one of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s most controversial political figures, with multiple criminal cases registered against him over the years. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with several other criminal matters.

Also Watch:

Families say verdict restores faith in justice system

Legal observers described the verdict as significant because the trial continued despite the passage of nearly five decades, disappearance of records, and prolonged procedural delays. Families connected to the victim said the conviction restored faith in the justice system after years of legal struggle.