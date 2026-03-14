Allahabad HC Acquits 2 Men In 42-Year-Old Agra Murder Case, Sets Aside Life Sentence

Allahabad High Court grants benefit of doubt to two convicts and overturns their life imprisonment in a 1983 Agra murder case | File Photo

Prayagraj, March 14: The Allahabad High Court has acquitted two men in a 42-year-old murder and attempt to murder case, granting them the benefit of doubt and setting aside their life sentence awarded by a trial court.

A division bench comprising Justices Siddharth and Garima Prasad passed the order while allowing the appeals filed by the two convicts, Natthi and Bharat.

Case dates back to 1983

The case dates back to May 1983 in the Achnera police station area of Agra, where Than Singh was murdered and Tikam Singh sustained serious injuries in the attack. An FIR was registered against four accused: Natthi, Bharat, Raghuvir Singh and Jagram.

In February 1984, the trial court convicted all four accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The verdict was later challenged before the High Court.

Two accused died during appeal

During the pendency of the appeal, two of the accused, Raghuvir Singh and Jagram, died, following which their appeals were abated.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court found several inconsistencies and contradictions in the prosecution’s version of events. The bench also noted a lack of coherence in the statements of witnesses presented during the trial.

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Benefit of doubt granted

Observing that the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the court extended the benefit of doubt to Natthi and Bharat and acquitted them of the charges.