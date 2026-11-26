Bareilly POCSO court sentences a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter and orders compensation | Representational Image

Bareilly, November 26, 2026: In a shocking case of sexual abuse within a family, a special POCSO court in Bareilly has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his own minor daughter. The court also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 and directed that ₹20,000 be paid to the survivor as compensation.

Court Calls Crime A Grave Betrayal

Special POCSO Judge Narendra Prakash delivered the verdict after examining the evidence and testimonies presented during the trial. The court observed that the accused had committed a grave breach of the trust and responsibility associated with fatherhood.

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to 2024, when the survivor lodged a complaint at Subhash Nagar police station. She alleged that her father sexually assaulted her after threatening her with a knife while she was alone at home. She also informed the police that he had subjected her to sexual abuse on multiple occasions when she was a minor.

Police Filed Chargesheet After Investigation

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution produced seven witnesses, including the survivor, to establish the charges. After considering their statements and the available evidence, the court found the accused guilty and awarded life imprisonment.

Court Highlights Impact Of Abuse

In its observations, the court emphasised that a father's primary responsibility is to protect his child, provide a safe environment and ensure her physical and emotional well-being. Instead, the convict misused his position of trust to commit the offence. The court also highlighted the serious and lasting impact that sexual abuse within families can have on children's mental, emotional and physical health.

The verdict underscores the importance of safeguarding children from sexual exploitation, particularly within their own homes, and reinforces the role of the POCSO Act in ensuring justice for survivors.

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