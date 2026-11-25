Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and offered condolences over his mother’s death | File Photo

Lucknow, November 25, 2026: Bageshwar Dham chief priest Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Wednesday and expressed condolences over the death of his mother, Savitri Devi. The meeting lasted around an hour.

Shastri said he had come to pay tribute to the Chief Minister’s mother, adding, “Blessed is the mother whose son carries both Ram and the nation.”

He declined to comment on political remarks by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he was not interested in political discussions. Shastri also confirmed his commitment to working for Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.

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He is scheduled to hold five Ram Kathas across Uttar Pradesh by December.

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