Uttar Pradesh Farmer Registry Crosses 2.23 Crore Mark, Yogi Govt Achieves 77.43 Per Cent Of Digital Agriculture Target

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow, May 9: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards a digital agriculture system. The Farmer Registry campaign being carried out in the state to provide farmers with transparent and quick benefits of government schemes has now started showing large-scale results.

Due to the active efforts of the state government, more than 2.23 crore farmers have been registered so far, which is 77.43% of the target set by the Central Government.

Farmer Registry campaign gains momentum

The Farmer Registry campaign in the state was launched on November 5, 2024.

The Central Government has set a target of registering 2,88,70,495 farmers in Uttar Pradesh. According to the current progress, 2,23,54,644 farmers have been enrolled so far, while the registration of around 65,15,851 farmers is still pending.

Government pushes mission-mode implementation

The Yogi government is running this campaign in mission mode and has directed district administration, the revenue department, agriculture department and local-level staff to complete the work quickly.

The government aims to create an integrated digital database of farmers so that they can directly and transparently receive benefits of schemes such as PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fasal Bima, Krishi Anudaan, loan facilities and other welfare schemes.

Target set for completion within 30 days

According to official data, the target has to be completed within the next 30 days, by June 6, 2026.

Based on the current progress, the process of generating farmers’ IDs is expected to be completed within 108 days, by August 22, 2026.

Land share determination work progresses rapidly

The Yogi government’s priority is not limited to registration alone, but also to making land and farmer records completely digital and transparent.

In this direction, the work of 'Ansh Nirdharan' is also progressing rapidly. According to available data, 87.19% of the Ansh Nirdharan (land share determination work) in Uttar Pradesh has been completed.

This will improve the accuracy of land records and help reduce disputes in the future.

Digital database to improve policy implementation

According to departmental officials, the Farmer Registry can bring a major change to Uttar Pradesh’s agriculture system.

It will help the government identify genuine farmers, monitor schemes more effectively and make agriculture-related policies more efficient. At the same time, it will also make it easier for farmers to receive government assistance.

Focus on technology-based governance

The Yogi government is continuously promoting technology-based administration.

Through digital governance, online services and data-driven implementation of schemes, Uttar Pradesh is moving towards a modern and transparent administrative system.

Also Watch:

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Mode To Complete Farmer Registry By April 30 Deadline

The Farmer Registry campaign is also being seen as an important part of this broader transformation, which could prove beneficial for crores of farmers in the coming years.