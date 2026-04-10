Uttar Pradesh Launches Mission Mode To Complete Farmer Registry By April 30 Deadline | X @landlevellers

Lucknow: The state government has implemented a comprehensive mission-mode strategy to achieve 100% completion of the Farmer Registry.

As per the plan, instructions have been issued to meet the target by April 30, 2026, with the entire administrative machinery fully activated.

According to government directives, Farmer Registry camps will be set up in every Gram Panchayat by April 15 to facilitate on-the-spot registration for maximum farmers. Districts have also been instructed to identify villages with low registry coverage and run special drives from April 6 to April 30 to achieve complete coverage.

The administration has been directed to ensure inclusion of all landholding farmers in the registry, irrespective of whether they are beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme or not. The objective is to ensure that no eligible farmer is deprived of government scheme benefits.

Making awareness a key component of the campaign, districts have been instructed to ensure widespread publicity through newspaper advertisements, loudspeaker announcements, and local outreach.

Active participation of Gram Pradhans and public representatives is also being ensured to take the campaign to every household.

The state government has clarified that from May 15, 2026, a Farmer ID will be mandatory to avail benefits such as fertilizers, seeds, and other agricultural schemes.

Following this decision, administrative efforts have intensified to ensure maximum farmer registration within the stipulated timeline.

According to officials, this initiative will not only enhance transparency in the implementation of schemes but will also help create an integrated database of farmers, enabling more effective agricultural policymaking in the future.