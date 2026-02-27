Uttar Pradesh Eyes Global Green Energy Leadership With Japan MoU | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Japan is set to prove a milestone in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a global leader in green energy. In the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Yamanashi Prefecture, green hydrogen has been made the central pillar of cooperation.

The agreement encompasses production, advanced technological partnership, research, skill training and wide-ranging industrial applications. This marks a historic and far-reaching step toward energy self-reliance, industrial competitiveness, and achieving net-zero targets, potentially placing Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.

In the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Budget 2026-27, a provision of ₹2,104 crore has been proposed for additional energy development.

Yamanashi is regarded as a leading region in green hydrogen technology. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Advanced Hydrogen Energy Facility Center there and conducted a detailed review of the Power-to-Gas system.

Under this system, electricity generated from solar and wind energy is converted into hydrogen through electrolysis. This hydrogen is then used for energy storage, fuel, and clean transportation, significantly reducing carbon emissions. Chief Minister has stated that possibilities of adopting this model in Uttar Pradesh will be explored.

A key aspect of the green hydrogen collaboration is academic and technical training. Under the agreement, students from higher technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh will receive training at institutions in Yamanashi.

The students will gain knowledge of advanced techniques related to hydrogen production, storage, safety standards and industrial applications. The training will include practical exposure in addition to theoretical learning, enabling students to implement these technologies in industries, public transport and energy projects upon returning to the state.

A Center of Excellence in green hydrogen is being developed at IIT Kanpur. This center will serve as a major platform for research, innovation and industry partnerships. It will focus on reducing production costs, developing safe storage systems and researching green mobility solutions. Through this initiative, Yogi government aims to directly link academic research with industrial application.

Uttar Pradesh’s natural resources are considered favorable for this initiative. Green hydrogen production requires clean water and renewable energy. Given the state’s abundant water resources and rapidly expanding solar energy capacity, there is strong potential for large-scale hydrogen production. The government is working on a strategy to integrate renewable energy projects with hydrogen production.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that green hydrogen will form the foundation of future energy. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is not adopting a reactive but a proactive policy approach, preparing from now for future energy needs. Technical collaboration with Japan will provide the state with globally benchmarked technology and expertise.

Experts believe that this three-tier strategy - training, research, and industrial application - will position Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the green hydrogen sector in India. The partnership with Yamanashi is being seen not merely as an agreement, but as a solid foundation for a green and clean energy-driven industrial future.

Uttar Pradesh has already begun taking concrete steps toward green hydrogen development. In Khanipur village of Gorakhpur district, the state’s first green hydrogen plant has been inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This project is the largest initiative to date in India’s city gas distribution sector for blending green hydrogen with natural gas.

Through this plant, green hydrogen is being blended with CNG and PNG and supplied to domestic consumers, industries and the transport sector. It is estimated that this initiative will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 500 tons annually. This effort demonstrates that Uttar Pradesh is not only planning for the future but is already delivering tangible results in the present.