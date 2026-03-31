Uttar Pradesh Exports Surge Under Yogi Adityanath Leadership, Achieving Global Recognition | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh continues to achieve new milestones in the field of exports. Due to the state government’s industrial and export promotion policies, exports from the state have not only doubled but have also established a strong global identity for “Made in UP.”

In the financial year 2025-26, from April to November, the state’s total exports reached ₹1,31,328 crore, reflecting a notable 11.08% increase compared to ₹1,18,223.91 crore during the same period last year.

Looking at the data from recent years, exports from the state stood at ₹86,000 crore in 2016-17, which increased to a record ₹1.86 lakh crore in 2024-25. Considering the current pace, it is expected that this record may be surpassed in 2025-26.

Visionary policies formulated under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, along with strengthened infrastructure, an investment-friendly environment, and facilities provided to exporters, have helped Uttar Pradesh establish a new identity in the export sector. Today, the state is rapidly strengthening its presence among the country’s leading exporting states.

Realizing the vision of “Local to Global,” products from the state are making a distinct mark in international markets. In the coming years, this momentum is expected to accelerate further, enabling Uttar Pradesh not only to set new export records but also to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The impact of the government’s policies is also clearly visible in the IT and ITeS sector. While Information Technology/ITeS exports were about ₹15,000 crore in 2015, they have increased to over ₹82,000 crore in 2024-25. This growth reflects the rapid expansion of the service sector and the state’s investment-friendly environment.

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To further strengthen the “Local to Global” concept, the state government has been making continuous efforts. In this regard, 77 products from Uttar Pradesh have already received Geographical Indication (GI) registration, while 152 other products are moving toward obtaining the same. This is helping traditional and local products gain both recognition and value in global markets.

Special emphasis has been placed on strengthening infrastructure to accelerate exports. The modern Expo Marts established in Lucknow and Greater Noida are not only connecting exporters from the state directly with global markets but are also positioning Uttar Pradesh as a major trade hub for international buyers.

In the same direction, the Bhadohi Carpet Market (Expo Mart) developed in Bhadohi is providing new energy to the traditional carpet industry. This initiative is not only offering a global platform to local artisans and entrepreneurs but is also giving the handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh a new international identity and a competitive edge.