UP Boosts Cattle Conservation, Natural Farming Under Yogi Adityanath Leadership

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: A significant transformation is being witnessed in the state regarding cattle conservation and natural farming.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said, "Before 2017, incidents of cow smuggling were prevalent in the state, but after the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power, illegal slaughterhouses were shut down through strict action. Since then, the system of cattle conservation has strengthened, and today about 1,258,000 cattle are being protected in around 7,500 gaushalas across the state."

He added, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Cow-Based Natural Farming Mission’ is being rapidly implemented to make gaushalas self-reliant and to increase farmers’ income."

At present, cow-based natural farming is being promoted across nearly 94,000 hectares in Uttar Pradesh, while in the seven districts of Bundelkhand-Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Mahoba, this initiative is being carried out over approximately 23,500 hectares.

Shyam Bihari Gupta said, "In the coming time, cow-based natural farming will determine the direction of farmers’ future. A single cow produces around 5 liters of urine and 10 kilograms of dung daily, which are extremely useful for natural farming. With nearly 19 million cattle in the state, there are immense possibilities in this sector."

He added, "The use of organic products made from cow urine and dung is reducing farmers’ input costs and improving the quality of produce. This is not only increasing farmers’ income but also preserving soil fertility."

Cattle conservation work is being carried out at 7,716 locations across the state, and gaushalas are now being developed as centers for organic manure production.

This model of natural farming is benefiting farmers while also strengthening environmental conservation.