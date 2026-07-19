Uttar Pradesh: 'Every Person Living In India Must Respect Its Culture And Traditions,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath; Launches ₹569-Crore Projects In Sambhal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 18: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a programme held in Sambhal on Saturday, said, "Every person living in India must respect its culture and traditions. Those who still consider themselves descendants of Babur today should understand that the New India will neither live with nor accept a slave mentality. The double-engine government will not spare, at any cost, those who play with the safety of our sisters and daughters. The Turk's tyranny will no longer prevail. In Sambhal, only what the Harihar Mandir decrees will happen."

The Chief Minister made these remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 66 development projects worth Rs 569 crore for the Sambhal and Chandausi Assembly constituencies.

He said, the mafia had encroached upon 10,000 acres of land here. The Hindus who were killed suffered due to the atrocities committed by the sinners of the Congress government and the Samajwadi Party. As a result, the poor people here had to bear the consequences. Now, 10,000 acres of land have been freed. It would be distributed among the poor, Dalits, the deprived, and people belonging to the backward classes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Those who have made illegal encroachments should be declared mafia. During the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments, such conspiracies were carried out that even the land records and other evidence were erased. Those governments destroyed the land records, but while they may destroy the records, they cannot destroy the truth. The truth ultimately reveals itself."

He added, just as the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram stands today, the truth too ultimately comes to the forefront. No one will now be able to encroach upon the 68 tirthas. If one wishes to live in India, one must respect India's culture and traditions. Those who consider themselves descendants of Babur should understand that the New India will not live with a slave mentality. Today everyone is receiving the benefits of government schemes, whereas earlier only the Saifai Syndicate had control.

CM Yogi stated, "I have been fortunate to come to this sacred land of Lord Kalki to participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects for Sambhal and Chandausi. Chandausi, which is also known as the Vrindavan of this region, has given me the opportunity to unveil a 145-foot-tall statue of Lord Ganpati and a 51-foot-tall statue of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. This is indeed a matter of great fortune."

He continues by saying, this is the sacred land of Shri Hari Vishnu. Exactly 500 years ago, in the year 1526, foreign invaders desecrated it. When invaders arrive, they do not merely loot wealth, but also trample upon religion and culture. The same sin was committed here. The sacred Harihar Mandir of Shri Hari Vishnu was demolished. The 68 tirthas here were also desecrated, and 19 wells were encroached upon.

He stated, "By playing with the very existence of Sambhal, riots were instigated here in 1976 and 1978. Hundreds of innocent people were killed, yet no one was punished. The sin committed 500 years ago also led to the forced conversion of some people. But now there is a double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Work has now begun on the restoration of the 68 tirthas in Sambhal and the revival of the 19 wells. Funds have also been sanctioned and work has been taken forward for the 24 Kosi Parikrama Marg."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a Police Line is being constructed in Sambhal. He stated that a PAC battalion is being constituted here, and an Integrated District Headquarters is also being developed. Keeping Sambhal's development in view, various roads are being connected through four-lane highways. At the same time, work is also progressing to connect the Ganga Expressway with Meerut, Haridwar and Prayagraj.

He added, when Lord Kalki incarnates, people from across the country and the world will be able to visit the Harihar Mandir here as a major pilgrimage site and will also have the good fortune of having the darshan of Lord Kalki.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "It is the duty of every citizen to preserve our heritage. Those who insulted this heritage were the same people who imposed a ban on the Kanwar Yatra."

He alleged, processions on Shri Krishna Janmashtami and Ram Navami were stopped, and even Durga Puja pandals were not allowed to be set up. Such people live with a slave mentality and have nothing to do with our heritage. They want power at any cost, even if the country, the poor, Dalits or the deprived sections of society have to pay the price.

The Chief Minister said, Sambhal has once again risen with its glory restored and, while reconnecting with its historical identity, is now moving forward on a new journey of development. Sambhal is not going to stop now; rather, it is set to become an important part of the process of development. He added that in this context, he had the opportunity to dedicate development projects to the people.

He said, "Today, these works have become possible because there is a double-engine government. Was all this possible before 2017? Did anyone even have the courage to utter the name of Sambhal at that time? During that period, a Turk used to come here and insult the people. He even insulted the local Muslims here and used to taunt them by placing his cap over his eyes."

He said, "Just look at the double-engine government today. Such massive buildings are being constructed here. A system is being developed under one roof where all the problems of the people will be resolved. At the same time, land records are being secured in such a way that if anyone dares to encroach upon another person's land today, the government will have the capability to restore it even if that person's jinn has to be brought back from his grave after 100 years."

Issuing a warning, he said, if anyone dares to do this again, it will be dealt with within a matter of minutes.

The Chief Minister informed, over the past 10 years, the double-engine government has presented a new model of development. Did anyone ever imagine that the Ganga Expressway would pass through here? Now the distance from here to Prayagraj and Delhi has become much easier. If anyone wishes to travel to Haridwar, the Ganga Expressway is also being connected to Haridwar.

He added, "Progress and prosperity become possible only when road, railway and air connectivity improve. The products of Sambhal are gaining global recognition. In the interest of mentha-producing farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the tax rate on the mentha produced by farmers.

The Chief Minister said, "I have informed Minister Gulab Devi that the demand for the flyover will be approved. Just send the proposal. Gulab Devi herself is the Minister of Secondary Education. I tell her that she should also sanction a school for this place. An Inter College must certainly be established in Chandausi, and she herself will ensure that it is built."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, whether someone voted for the BJP or not, we have never discriminated by looking at anyone's face. Whether it is the BJP district president, an MLA or the district panchayat president, no one has ever looked at a person's face and said that because he did not vote for us, he will not receive the benefits of government schemes. In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' free ration is being provided to 16 crore people without any discrimination.

The Chief Minister targeted the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying, "There was a time when the Congress was in power and the Samajwadi Party extended support to it without even being asked. The Prime Minister of that time (Rajiv Gandhi) used to say that he sent Rs 100, but only Rs 15 reached the poor. Where did the remaining Rs 85 go?"

He alleged, the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the goon-mafia elements acting as their middlemen used to siphon off the money meant for the poor. Whether it was scholarships, money meant for the poor under ration schemes, funds under housing schemes, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, subsidies on agricultural equipment, pensions for destitute women, senior citizens or Divyangjan, or money meant for a daughter's marriage or education, everything was looted.

The Chief Minister said, today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presses a button in Delhi and I press a button in Lucknow, the entire Rs 100 reaches the beneficiary's account directly. There is no obstruction in between. If anyone tries to take a share in it, understand that he is preparing to go to jail.

He stated, "Today, no one can tamper with the state's security or business environment. Earlier, riots used to take place during the Samajwadi Party government, and riots also occurred during the Congress regime. Who knows more about riots than Sambhal? A major riot took place here in 1978. People were burned alive, people were killed, but there was no one to ask questions."

He added by saying, today Sambhal is moving ahead joyfully. There is neither curfew nor riots; everything is fine. The government has already made it clear that if anyone attempts to compromise the safety of a daughter, there are only two places for such a person: jail or jahannum. There is no third place.

He informed, "Today, appointment letters are being distributed. The youth of Sambhal are being recruited into the police, becoming teachers, becoming officers, and some are becoming tehsildars. Today, 65 lakh poor people have received houses to shelter themselves, toilets have been built in the homes of three crore poor families, more than 10 crore people are receiving the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme with coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, enabling them to receive treatment anywhere. In addition, 2 crore people have been provided free LPG connections."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous governments and stated, earlier, no one cared about the poor, farmers or women. At that time, the head of the government would wake up at 12 noon, get ready by 2 p.m., it would be time to go to the gym by 5 p.m., and after returning from the gym at 7 p.m., gatherings would begin. There was no account of how long those gatherings continued. During that period, the state was passing through an era of anarchy. Riots took place, and instead of taking action against the rioters, they were invited to the Chief Minister's residence and honoured.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, under the double-engine government, not a single riot has taken place in the past 9 years. Rioters know the price they will have to pay if they indulge in riots. A Maulana in Bareilly had also become very restless. Everyone has seen how he was dealt with. We had already said that the mafia would be reduced to dust, and they have indeed been reduced to dust."

The Chief Minister said, now the process of development will be taken forward. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a Viksit Bharat and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat can be fulfilled only when Sambhal also moves forward on this journey of development. Only when every district becomes self-reliant will Uttar Pradesh become self-reliant.

The Chief Minister informed, "If one wishes to live in India, one must correct one's mindset and learn to respect India's culture and traditions. Everyone knows the price that has to be paid for playing with the honour of our sisters and daughters."

During the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was welcomed with a statue of Lord Shri Ram and a Gada. Earlier, the Chief Minister fed chocolates to children and interacted with them. Later, he also posed for photographs with all the children.

He performed the Annaprashan of a child by taking the child in his lap and feeding kheer, and presented toys.

Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi, Cooperation Minister J.P.S. Rathore, Minister Sardar Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP State Vice President Satpal Singh Saini, State Vice President Durvijay Singh Shakya, District Panchayat Chairperson Dr Anamika Yadav, Member of the Legislative Council Dr Jaipal Singh Vyast, along with other public representatives, were present at the programme.

Cheques, cards and certificates distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes

• A demo cheque of Rs 24 lakh was presented to Devpal for a tractor and agricultural equipment.

• Financial assistance of Rs 2.25 lakh was provided to Harmukhi Devi.

• A demo cheque of Rs 5 lakh was presented to Shalini Sharma for a printing press.

• Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, a demo cheque of Rs 5 lakh was presented to Bharat Singh for a spice industry.

• Under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), the key to a house was handed over to Anees Razzaq.

• Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, Jyoti Sharma and Vinita Yadav were jointly honoured with a demo cheque of Rs 10 crore 20 lakh.

• A cashless medical card was presented to Seema Rani.

• The Sambhal district administration freed five bighas of barren land worth approximately Rs 1.25 crore from encroachment and approved the land lease within 24 hours. Approval letters for land allotment were presented to Rani, Brijesh and Nanhe.