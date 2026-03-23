Uttar Pradesh Emerges As Sports Powerhouse With Infrastructure Growth, Incentives, Youth Empowerment

ANI

Lucknow: Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has carved out a new identity in the field of sports. Under the leadership of Yogi government, the state has witnessed unprecedented growth in sports facilities, laying a robust foundation for sports from cities to villages. This transformation is not limited to infrastructure alone but has also become a powerful medium for fulfilling the aspirations of the youth.

The government’s vision of “One Division, One Sports College” has provided opportunities to nurture sporting talent across every region. The Major Dhyan Chand Sports University established in Meerut is emerging as a hub for producing future champions and sports professionals.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Sports Policy 2023 has paved the way for establishing sports as a viable career by ensuring incentives and security for athletes. Additionally, the Eklavya Sports Fund has also been established in the state.

To economically empower athletes, the government has significantly increased prize money. In the Olympics, individual gold medalists receive ₹6 crore, silver medalists ₹4 crore, and bronze medalists ₹2 crore. In team events, the rewards are ₹3 crore for gold, ₹2 crore for silver, and ₹1 crore for bronze.

For the Asian Games, ₹3 crore is awarded for gold, ₹1.5 crore for silver, and ₹75 lakh for bronze. In Commonwealth or World Cup-related competitions, ₹1.5 crore is awarded for gold, ₹75 lakh for silver, and ₹50 lakh for bronze.

Additionally, athletes from the state participating in the Olympic Games receive ₹10 lakh as an incentive, while those participating in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are given ₹5 lakh each. This initiative will further strengthen the spirit and dedication of youth toward sports.

To promote sports at the grassroots level, under the “One District, One Sport” scheme, coaches in all 75 districts are provided an honorarium of ₹25,000 per month, along with kits and sports equipment for 30 players. In the financial year 2025-26, facilities such as distribution of kits have been extended to 789 players, including 434 boys and 355 girls, across 21 sports disciplines.

Construction of international cricket stadiums in Gorakhpur and Varanasi is underway. Moreover, the expansion of stadiums, sports halls, swimming pools, and gyms across the state reflects that sports are no longer confined to urban areas.

Initiatives like the Major Dhyan Chand Digital Hockey Museum and the Eklavya Sports Fund are significant steps toward strengthening the sports culture. Employment opportunities under the skilled sportsperson quota are also being expanded, enabling athletes to succeed not only on the field but in life as well.

Today, the youth of Uttar Pradesh are not just participants but achievers, bringing glory to the nation. These strong, healthy, and capable young individuals will form the true foundation of a developed Uttar Pradesh, taking the state to new heights in the years to come.