Uttar Pradesh Education Drive: Govt Launches ‘Book Abhiyan’ To Replace Trophies With Books, Promote Reading Habits Among Students

Prayagraj: In an innovative move to encourage reading habits among students, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched the “Book Abhiyan” across all government and aided secondary schools. Under this initiative, students will now receive books instead of trophies or mementos as awards for their achievements in various competitions.

Directive Issued To Promote Reading Culture

The directive, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Secondary Education) Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma, has been sent to all Joint Directors, Deputy Directors of Education, DIOS, and District Basic Education Officers across the state. The campaign aims to promote reading culture and reduce students’ growing dependency on mobile phones and social media.

Focus On Reducing Digital Distractions

According to Joint Director (Education) R.N. Vishwakarma, students’ overuse of digital media has been affecting their confidence and concentration. The “Book Abhiyan” seeks to redirect their attention toward productive reading.

Weekly Book Reading And School Magazines

Every student will now be required to issue at least one non-curriculum book such as novels, biographies, or inspirational literature from the library each week. Each school will also publish a school magazine, edited by students themselves, highlighting sports, debates, achievements, and cultural events. Students who read the most books monthly and present their summaries during assemblies will receive certificates of appreciation.

‘No Bouquet, Only Book’ Concept Introduced

The concept of “No Bouquet, Only Book” will now apply to all school events, including sports and debate competitions. Additionally, students will participate in activities such as storytelling, puppet shows, book-based role plays, bookmark-making, essay writing, spelling contests, and wall magazines.

Integration Of Reading With Classroom Learning

The Education Department has also instructed that discussions be held on books read by students and that reading materials be used as references for project work. Schools will organize creative contests to foster a culture of curiosity and imagination.

Initiative To Build Confident, Informed Students

Officials stated that the initiative will not only build reading habits but also strengthen students’ analytical, linguistic, and creative skills, laying the foundation for a thoughtful and informed generation.