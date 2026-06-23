Uttar Pradesh Drafts Scientific Speed Management Policy To Fix Vehicle Speed Limits Across Urban And Rural Roads

Uttar Pradesh is preparing a scientific speed management policy aimed at reducing road accidents through evidence-based speed limits | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, June 22: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is running several campaigns related to road safety. Preventing road accidents is one of the priorities of the Yogi government.

In this regard, experts from IIT Kharagpur and the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department are jointly working on the ‘Uttar Pradesh Speed Management Policy’. Under this policy, scientifically determined speed limits will be fixed not only for highways and expressways but also for roads in urban and rural areas.

The initiative aims to prevent road accidents and related fatalities and provide people with a safe transportation system. The final draft of the policy will soon be sent to the state government for approval.

Recently, an important meeting of the State Road Safety Technical Advisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan.

Draft Policy Under Review

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the draft of the Uttar Pradesh Speed Management Policy prepared by experts from IIT Kharagpur. The objective of the policy is to ensure safe speeds on roads through a scientific and evidence-based approach and reduce accidents and fatalities.

Under the policy, suitable speed limits will be fixed not only for national highways and expressways but also for busy urban roads, roads around markets, schools and colleges, and roads in rural areas. This will help establish effective control over overspeeding.

Experts from IIT Kharagpur and the Transport Department have conducted a detailed study across the state for this policy. During discussions on the draft, Transport Commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan provided some important suggestions, which will be incorporated through revisions.

Government Approval Awaited

After this, the Transport Department will send the Uttar Pradesh Speed Management Policy to the state government for final approval. Once approved, the policy may be implemented with the cooperation of various departments in the state.

Experts believe that fixing speed limits according to road characteristics and traffic density will help reduce accidents and save lives.

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Focus On Safe System Approach

The department is also focusing on safe roads, safe speeds, safe road users, safe vehicles and post-crash care under the Safe System Approach. In addition, it is ensuring safer transportation through speed audits, enforcement mechanisms, Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs), vehicle fitness inspections and public awareness campaigns.