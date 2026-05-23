UP: Citizens' Safety Is The Top Priority, CM Yogi Adityanath Govt's Efforts Are Showing Results

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is highly serious about road safety. To minimize accidents, he regularly reviews the work of concerned departments and stresses positive efforts and public awareness. As a result, the Yogi government's efforts towards road safety are showing results.

According to the e-DAR portal, a significant decline in accidents and accident-related deaths was recorded between January and April 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. During this period, 3,669 fewer accidents (21 percent) were recorded compared to last year, while the number of deaths also declined by 2,212 (22 percent).

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, hoardings for road safety awareness were installed at around 2,000 locations, and the Transport Department is continuously spreading awareness among the public through publicity campaigns.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, regular health and eye check-ups of Transport Corporation drivers are being conducted. Check-ups are being carried out every six months. Till April 2026, health examinations of 18,975 drivers had been completed. Examination of the remaining 2,560 drivers is also underway.

Keeping road safety in view, retro reflector tape has been installed on UPSRTC buses. Breath analyzer tests have been made mandatory. Two drivers have also been made compulsory for buses travelling more than 300 km. The Transport Department and Corporation are seriously implementing road safety measures on the ground.

To minimize loss of lives in road accidents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, had identified 242 critical police stations in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh under the Zero Fatality Scheme. According to the Traffic Directorate, after implementation of the scheme, 566 lives have been saved in four months. The scheme has now been implemented at 487 critical police stations across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 573 critical corridor teams have been formed in these 487 critical police stations. Each team includes one sub-inspector and four head constables/constables (2,865 police personnel), who are working to ensure zero fatalities.

Between January 1, 2026 and May 15, 2026, holding areas were identified and notified across all 18 divisions. A total of 656 holding areas were identified, out of which 630 have been notified. Agra division recorded the highest number with 121 holding areas identified/notified, followed by Bareilly with 103, Moradabad with 75, and Azamgarh with 62 holding areas identified/notified.

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On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Transport Department is continuously spreading awareness among citizens regarding road safety. Concrete steps are also being taken along with concerned departments to minimize road accidents. Citizens are also requested to follow traffic rules, wear helmets, and use seat belts. A campaign regarding road safety and fitness of school vehicles will soon be launched again.

Ashutosh Niranjan, Transport Commissioner, Uttar Pradesh