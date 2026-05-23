Youth Caught On Video Drinking Beer While Bathing In Ganga At Varanasi’s Assi Ghat, Police Register Case | X @gharkekalesh & Representational image

Varanasi: A youth was captured on video allegedly drinking beer while taking a dip in the Ganga river at Assi Ghat in Varanasi, triggering outrage among locals and religious leaders. Police have registered a case against the accused for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and launched efforts to trace him.

Beer Can Thrown on Bank

The video, which surfaced on social media on Friday, purportedly shows the youth bathing in the Ganga with a beer can in his hand during the early morning hours. He was also seen throwing the crushed beer can on the riverbank after consuming the drink.

Kalesh over a group of men bathing in the sacred Ganga river while openly drinking beer. When someone confronts them about it, one of the men responds saying ‘we won’t drink anymore pic.twitter.com/cGf8HxdFQ1 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 22, 2026

People present at the ghat reportedly called the youth out of the river and reprimanded him over the act. During the interaction, the youth identified himself as Santosh Singh and claimed to be a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar. He later apologised and said he would not repeat such an act in future.

Advocate Files Complaint

Following the circulation of the video, Varanasi-based advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripathi lodged a complaint demanding strict action against the accused. Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR accusing the youth of hurting religious sentiments.

Police said a team has been formed to identify and arrest the accused. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the youth is from Bihar’s Rohtas district.

Act Hurts Devotees' Sentiments

Complainant Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said the Ganga holds immense religious significance for Hindus and such acts deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees.

“The video shows a youth taking a dip in the Ganga around 5 am while drinking beer. Such acts at the ghats hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees and pollute the religious atmosphere,” he said.

Priest Demands Strict Action

Religious leaders also condemned the incident. Swami Narendraanand Saraswati said the Ganga is not merely a river but the centre of faith for millions of Sanatan followers.

“Such indecent and irreligious acts in Maa Ganga cannot be tolerated. Police should take strict action against those who insult religious sentiments,” he said.

Assi Ghat priest Balram Mishra termed the act an insult to the sanctity of the Ganga and demanded strict administrative action.

The Congress party also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident. In a post on X, the party questioned the state government over security and discipline at the ghats.

“Why should Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not be held responsible for turning centres of faith into hubs of hooliganism?” the party said.