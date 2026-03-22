Uttar Pradesh Daughters Soar High With Abhyudaya Scheme Cracking UPSC Exams Successfully | Representative Image

Lucknow: Daughters of Uttar Pradesh are no longer just dreaming, they are turning those dreams into reality. 'Chief Minister’s Abhyudaya Scheme' has emerged as a set of wings for them, helping them soar to success in one of the toughest exams in the country, Civil Services Examination.

In 2025 UPSC exam, three girls from the state achieved remarkable success with the help of this scheme. Notably, more than 250 girls have already succeeded through this initiative, becoming officers and contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh. This achievement reflects not only their hard work but also the effectiveness of Yogi government’s education focused initiatives.

Launched in 2021, Chief Minister’s Abhyudaya Scheme has provided a strong platform for over 1 lakh candidates to prepare for competitive exams. A key highlight is that many girls are achieving great success without relying on costly coaching institutes. These daughters are embodying the spirit of 'Nari Tu Narayani' and inspiring society.

Mansi, a resident of Pratap Vihar in Ghaziabad, secured Rank 444 in 2025 Civil Services Examination. Coming from a family of five with her father working in a private job, she prepared at home despite limited resources and succeeded with guidance from the Abhyudaya Scheme.

Aditi Singh from Jhansi secured Rank 859. Daughter of an engineer father and a teacher mother, she prepared through self-study and online resources. Remarkably, she also taught and guided other students under the Abhyudaya Scheme.

Tanisha Singh from Agra secured Rank 930. Coming from a family where her father is a revenue inspector and her mother a homemaker, she studied from home through online means and achieved success with the support of scheme.

Kirtika Singh from Lucknow secured Rank 58 in 2022 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam and became Deputy SP. Belonging to a farmer’s family and currently posted in Etah, she prepared through both online and offline methods while benefiting from Abhyudaya Scheme.

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Abhyudaya Scheme has not only made education more accessible but has also instilled confidence among girls. They are now daring to dream big and achieve their goals. This initiative of Yogi government proves that with the right guidance and opportunities, daughters of UP can excel in any field.

These success stories clearly show that with right direction and resources, daughters of the state are fully capable of taking leadership roles in country’s administrative system. Chief Minister’s Abhyudaya Scheme is shaping the dreams of lakhs of aspirants, dreams that might otherwise have remained unfulfilled due to lack of resources.