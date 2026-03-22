UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Global Demand, Boosts Nursing Education And Healthcare Reforms

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Today, the demand for nursing professionals exists not only in India but across the world. During visits to Japan and Germany, there was a strong demand for nursing professionals, and people there hold Indian nurses in high regard. This is a matter of pride for our nursing professionals. Therefore, along with a nursing course, pursuing a diploma in a language can further improve future prospects.

These remarks were made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday while addressing a program at Lok Bhavan auditorium, where appointment letters were distributed to 1,228 nursing officers selected through a fair and transparent process. CM Yogi personally handed over the appointment letters. Earlier, the newly selected officers shared their thoughts and expressed gratitude. At the event, appointment letters were distributed to 1,097 female and 131 male nursing officers.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Eastern Uttar Pradesh was once known for its poor healthcare system. Conditions were so bad that thousands of people lost their lives, with little attention given to their plight. Diseases like encephalitis and dengue claimed many lives every year. Alongside other infectious diseases, the region had become a hub of health crises.”

To address these challenges, major reforms were undertaken to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. ANM and GNM training institutes that had been closed for years were reopened. About 35 such ANM centers have been revived, and construction of 31 new nursing colleges is underway.

He emphasized that not only medical colleges but also nursing and paramedical institutions play an equally important role. If doctors lead the healthcare system, nursing staff serve as its backbone. With this vision, equal priority is being given to nursing and paramedical education.

As a result, maternal and infant mortality rates have significantly declined. Uttar Pradesh, which once lagged behind the national average, is now approaching it.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The state has made notable progress in digitizing healthcare services.” Around 9.25 crore people have been covered under Universal Health Coverage. Additionally, more than 14.28 crore digital health IDs (ABHA IDs) have been issued, enabling integrated healthcare services.

To improve access in rural and remote areas, telemedicine and tele-consultation services have been introduced at 976 Community Health Centers (CHCs). Real-time disease tracking systems have also been implemented to monitor and control diseases effectively.

Significant changes have also been observed in medical education. The “One District, One Medical College” initiative is being promoted, ensuring medical and nursing colleges in every district. Through Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, efforts have been made to bring all medical colleges onto a common academic platform.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the number of medical colleges in the state has increased. AIIMS institutions in Gorakhpur and Raebareli are functioning effectively. Some colleges are also being operated under the PPP model, which is evolving into a “Public Trust Partnership” in districts like Maharajganj, Sambhal and Shamli.

There has been a significant increase in seats across various medical and healthcare programs. An additional 7,000 nursing seats and 2,000 paramedical seats have been introduced. Meanwhile, MBBS seats have risen substantially from 5,390 to 12,700, and postgraduate (PG) seats have increased from 1,221 to 5,056, reflecting a strong expansion in medical education capacity.

Eighteen medical colleges currently offer BSc Nursing, and with 22 new medical colleges under construction, nursing education is being further expanded.

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences has achieved major milestones, including an Advanced Diabetes Center, a 500-bed pediatric center, emergency medicine services, and a renal transplant center. The institute is also playing a leading role in telemedicine, providing services across multiple states.

CM Yogi noted that Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences now offers advanced procedures like kidney, liver, and bone marrow transplants, along with an Advanced Neurosciences Center and tele-ICU services.

King George's Medical University secured the 8th position nationwide in the medical university category in the 2025 NIRF rankings.

Efforts are also underway to strengthen emergency services with Level-2 trauma centers in various medical colleges. Meanwhile, the Babu Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute has established an advanced molecular diagnostics and research center for cancer treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi said, “Receiving appointment letters in large numbers during the auspicious festival of Navratri, especially on Chaturthi, is a positive sign of women empowerment and increasing participation of daughters in society.”

He advised nursing students to learn additional languages such as Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali along with their courses, as this will open up better opportunities in India and abroad. Countries like Japan and Germany have a high demand for trained nursing professionals, where language skills can provide added advantages.

Simulation labs have been established in major institutions to provide practical training alongside theoretical education. Under the new education policy, students can also opt for dual degrees, combining nursing with language or other subjects.

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The Chief Minister emphasized that the recruitment process is completely transparent and fair, offering equal opportunities to all sections of society. Reservation policies for SCs, STs, OBCs, persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen are being strictly implemented.

Over the past nine years, the state government has provided more than 9 lakh government jobs - one of the highest numbers by any state in India. The selection process is conducted by competent commissions and agencies under strict monitoring, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister of State Kunwar Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, and senior officials were also present.