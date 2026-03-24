Uttar Pradesh: Daily-Wage Worker Anita Devi Transforms Life, Empowers 4,400 Women Through SHG

Daily-Wage Worker Anita Devi Transforms Life, Empowers 4,400 Women Through SHG | Representational Image

Lucknow: Anita Devi, a resident of Gram Panchayat Salempur Gosai in Gajraula block of Amroha district, has today become an inspiration for thousands of women who once struggled to meet even their basic needs due to financial constraints and limited resources. But today, the same Anita is known as a 'Lakhpati Didi,' earning lakhs annually through her own efforts.

She used to work as a daily wage laborer along with her husband to somehow sustain her family. There was no stable source of income, and every day was filled with struggle.

Today, along with her, 4,400 women associated with her group have also become self-reliant.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission, run by the government, brought a transformative change in Anita Devi’s life and altered its entire direction.

Today, she is the president of her group, which is connected to 4,400 women who have all become self-reliant. After joining the Shakti Self-Help Group, Anita not only received financial assistance but also gained confidence, training, and opportunities to move forward.

With the support of the Yogi government, she received ₹1,10,000 in 2021 from the Community Investment Fund, which strengthened the foundation of her business. Subsequently, in 2023, she received ₹15,000 as a revolving fund through the group. In 2024, she received ₹3,00,000 as a CCL, and in 2025, ₹4,00,000 as CCL. Today, with the support of the group, Anita Devi has proven that with the right guidance and opportunities, any woman can transform her life.

Today, Anita has formed 27 groups in Salempur. She started tailoring work from her home and gradually turned it into a business by stitching and selling clothes. During the COVID period, her group collectively produced masks and many related products. Her hard work paid off, and today her income has increased significantly.

In December 2023, she opened a grocery store named 'Shakti Traders,' which is managed by her husband and son. This further diversified her income sources.

At present, her monthly income ranges between ₹40,000 and ₹45,000. This success is not only the result of her hard work but also an example of how government schemes are empowering women at the grassroots level.

Today, Anita is not only a pillar of support for her family but also a source of inspiration for the entire village.

In her spare time, she also sells cosmetic products from her home.

Through her dedication, she has demonstrated that true respect comes from self-reliance.

She now motivates other women to join self-help groups so that they too can stand on their own feet.

Anita expresses her gratitude to the Yogi government for this support. She says, “After joining the group, there has been a huge transformation in our lives. The economic condition of our family has improved significantly.”

Anita’s story is not just the story of one woman’s success, but a story of transformation made possible through government schemes, collective effort, and strong determination.